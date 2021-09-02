THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/2: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo

In addition to being featured in a lengthy promo segment during last week’s Impact TV show, Deonna’s match against Melina at the NWA Empower show was a highlight of the event. The exciting contest saw Deonna win after making Melina tap to an armbar submission. Up next could be a feud with Mickie James, who Deonna attacked at the NWA 73 event.

Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Two of Impact’s most exciting stars mixed it up in this fast-paced match on last week’s TV show. The announcers played up that Bey has more confidence than ever since he has joined the Bullet Club. After 12 minutes of back and forth action, Bey took the victory with a roll up while he had his feet on the ropes.

Impact TV Results (8/26/21):

Chris Sabin beat Sami Callihan

Chris Bey beat David Finlay

The Influence beat Taylor Wilde

Rich Swann & Willie Mack beat The Good Brothers

In the News:

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her title against Melina at the NWA Empower PPV show at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. Deonna showed up the next night on the NWA 73 PPV show and attacked Mickie James after her victory over Kylie Rae.

Coming Up:

Scheduled for this week’s TV show:

-Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer

-Josh Alexander open challenge

-The Influence vs. Taylor Wilde & Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

-Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

-Decay vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way

Impact World Champion Christian Cage will battle for the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW’s All Out PPV on Sunday from Chicago.

