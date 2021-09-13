SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Hardy has accepted Damian Priest’s open challenge and will face him for the WWE United States Championship on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Priest broke the news in a video on WWE social media accounts.

Priest said that he knew he could wait until Extreme Rules to defend his championship against Sheamus, but that he needed to prove himself and make sure he was worthy of the title. Priest said it would be an honor to wrestle Hardy for his title due to the fact that he has so much respect for him.

Tonight’s episode of Raw features Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya, and a teased MITB cash-in by Big E.

