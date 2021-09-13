News Ticker

Big E tweets he’s cashing in MITB on tonight’s Raw

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

September 13, 2021

Big E teased that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract tonight on Raw after saying on Friday’s Smackdown that he would be on the Monday show.

He tweeted that he’s letting “the cat out of the bag” and would cash in tonight to become WWE Champion.

Tonight’s show features a WWE Championship match between defending champion Bobby Lashley and challenger Randy Orton, current Tag Team Champion with Riddle in RK-Bro. Also announced for the show are Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler.

