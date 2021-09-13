New NXT Champion to be crowned Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A brand new NXT Champion will be crowned on tomorrow’s relaunch episode of NXT.

Samoa Joe vacated the championship due to injury and in response the fatal four-way match between LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O’Reilly that was slated to determine the number one contender to the title will crown a new champion instead. General Manager William Regal delivered the news via social media on Monday afternoon.

Joe relinquished the NXT Championship after defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36. In a video post, Joe said that WWE medical officials said he’d need a brief, but indeterminate amount of time away.

This week’s NXT is set for a revamp and a relaunch that will include, but may not be limited to new music, a new look for the CWC, and a new logo. In addition to the championship match, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s wedding will anchor the show.

CATCH-UP: Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue