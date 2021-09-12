Samoa Joe vacates NXT Championship, out indefinitely with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Samoa Joe has officially relinquished the NXT Championship.
In a post on social media, Joe stated that WWE medical officials asked him to step away from the ring for a “brief, but indeterminate amount of time.” Joe went on to say that the new NXT needed a fighting champion and that he would be vacating the title. Joe wished competitors vying for the title luck, but said he’d “be around shortly to recollect what’s mine.”
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 12, 2021
#WWENXT Champion @SamoaJoe revealed that he has sustained an injury and is relinquishing his @WWENXT Championship. https://t.co/lUpOLcKAnd
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2021
Joe won the NXT Championship after defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36. He is the first three-time champion in the brand’s history.
NXT is set for a rebrand and relaunch this Tuesday. The show will feature the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell as well as a new look and tone.
CATCH-UP: Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue
GREAT.