Samoa Joe vacates NXT Championship, out indefinitely with injury

Samoa Joe has officially relinquished the NXT Championship.

In a post on social media, Joe stated that WWE medical officials asked him to step away from the ring for a “brief, but indeterminate amount of time.” Joe went on to say that the new NXT needed a fighting champion and that he would be vacating the title. Joe wished competitors vying for the title luck, but said he’d “be around shortly to recollect what’s mine.”

Joe won the NXT Championship after defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36. He is the first three-time champion in the brand’s history.

NXT is set for a rebrand and relaunch this Tuesday. The show will feature the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell as well as a new look and tone.

