Two new champions crowned at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV

Two new champions were crowned at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV event on Sunday night.

Rok-C won the ROH Women’s World Championship after defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of this summer’s women’s world championship tournament. Rok-C won the match with a Code Red and then celebrated with her family in the ring after the match.

Also, Josh Woods became the new ROH Pure Champion. Woods beat Jonathan Gresham with an inverted Alabama Slam to claim the title. Gresham has been the ROH Pure Champion since the title was reintroduced to the company in 2020.

