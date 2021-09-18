FREE PODCAST 9/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: On-site reports, Reigns-Heyman dynamic, Becky-Belair interaction, Big E, live callers (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails plus two on-site correspondents who attended in Knoxville, Tenn. They discuss whether Vince McMahon is showing he’s shaken by AEW beating Raw in demographic ratings two weeks in a row, Big E appearing in the ring with Reigns as a possible Survivor Series preview, the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman dynamic, how Becky Lynch’s attempt to get booed is coming along and what could be next for her after the Bianca Belair feud, Rey Mysterio as the too-intense little league dad, Seth Rollins, Boogs, Extreme Rules hype, the lay of the land for Reigns with three future opponents discussed, and more.

