Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion suffers injury, out of action indefinitely

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 22, 2021

Nia Jax - July 30, 2016 - NXT: Houston (c) PWTorch.com
Nia Jax will be out of action indefinitely due to an elbow injury that required surgery. On Monday Night Raw, Jax faced Shayna Baszler and was attacked after the match to sell the injury. Jax’s injury is a elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow. The news was revealed Wednesday on The Bump. There is no confirmation at this time as to whether or not the injury is strictly an angle.

Jax is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She recently began feuding with Baszler, her former tag team partner.

