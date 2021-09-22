SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nia Jax will be out of action indefinitely due to an elbow injury that required surgery. On Monday Night Raw, Jax faced Shayna Baszler and was attacked after the match to sell the injury. Jax’s injury is a elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow. The news was revealed Wednesday on The Bump. There is no confirmation at this time as to whether or not the injury is strictly an angle.

ICYMI: As first reported on @WWETheBump, @NiaJaxWWE will be out for an undisclosed amount of time after suffering an injury at the hands of @QoSBaszler on #WWERaw.https://t.co/Sj01d3gnyc pic.twitter.com/PAJGKicDzH — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021

Jax is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She recently began feuding with Baszler, her former tag team partner.

