VIP AUDIO 9/21 – WKH – The News: Ric Flair responds to “Dark Side of the Ring” allegation, Danielson addresses Vince McMahon relationship, Raw demos up with Reigns but can AEW still win, NXT 2.0 review, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the news including these topics: Ric Flair responds to “Dark Side of the Ring” allegation, Bryan Danielson addresses Vince McMahon relationship, Triple H speaks after heart procedure, Raw demos up with Roman Reigns but can AEW Dynamite still win the week, NXT 2.0 review, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply