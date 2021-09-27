9/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Lindberg’s alt-perspective on Extreme Rules Fallout, Big E vs. Lashley for WWE Championship, Women’s Championship Open Challenge, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

CINCINATTI, OHIO

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY @NATELINDBERG (Twitter), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

Kicking off the show was a recap of Big E’s title win two weeks ago after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase and a recap of the six man tag last night at Extreme Rules between The New Day, Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos.

Jimmy Smith welcomed the audience and Byron Saxton announced Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the US Title later in the night.

[1] BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Big E made his way to the ring first to a decent response from the crowd. Lashley made his way to the ring next with the announce team hyping both men and the importance of this matchup. Ring introductions were made and the match was underway. The New Day and MVP were absent from ringside for this matchup. The two men locked up with Bobby Lashley landing a few strikes in the corners to Big E before clubbing him in the face. Lashley would stay in control for a minute or two with commentary noting that E hadn’t gotten any offense in yet. Lashley threw E out of the ring and into the barricade. He put E on his shoulders in a fireman’s carry and ran E head first into the ring post. E rallied with a suplex on the outside as they cut to a split screen commercial (c).

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I love it when a heel has some sort of truth to the trash that he’s talking about the babyface. Lashley called E a coward for cashing in MITB the way he did, and winning less than clean last night. That’s what lead to this match, Lashley calling him out one on one. Lashley, to this point, has had 95% of the offense making the hill for E to climb so much more in order to retain. They need to balance making him look weak vs. making it look like E is fighting from underneath.)

Back from commercial, the two fought their way to the top turnbuckle. Lashley managed to dump E off of the top buckle and onto the floor. He went to attack, and they both hit a clothesline on one another at the same time. The ref made it to a 9 count before both men made it back in the ring, narrowly avoiding a double count out.

Big E began showing some signs of life, getting more and more offense in as the time progressed. He managed to get Lashley in position for the Big Ending, a move that’s put Lashley out every time. But Lashley managed to grasp the top rope and escaped. E dumped Lashley outside and the two men landed at the feet of the former Hurt Business members, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, clad in Hurt Business T-Shirts.

Lashley took advantage of their distraction and hit a massive spinebuster followerd by a spear. As Lashley was about to get the win, The New Day made it to the ring forcing the disqualification.

A massive brawl broke out and the officials couldn’t keep order. Adam Pierce appeared on stage and said that the match would continue later tonight in a steel cage without any interference from the peanut gallery.

Winner: No Contest in approx 12:00

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I actually really dug this match. Great storytelling as I mentioned earlier with Big E fighting from underneath. Benjamin and Alexander were relatively unexpected surprises as well. Some may poo-poo on New Day being the ones to cause the DQ. However, I loved it. They would rather force a DQ than see their brother lose his newly won WWE Championship in a shady manner. I would love to see this logic out of babyfaces more often rather than seemingly standing by like idiots who get outsmarted all the time. It showed even more unity between the New Day members, and we still hopefully get to see Lashley and Big E with a clean finish in a cage later. But let’s be honest, the chances of no interference are slim to none.)

(2) ANGEL GARZA (w/Humberto Carrillo) vs. Erik (w/Ivar)

Erik immediately body slammed Garza to the mat as the bell rang, which seemingly incensed Garza who took the larger man to the mat and into a shoulderlock. Erik escaped and regained control with a massive overhead belly to belly suplex. Carrillo got on the apron with Garza’s breakaway pants and distracted Erik. Ivar attacked Carrillo but it was too late. Garza managed to hit a superkick followed by the Wing Clipper for a quick win.

Winner: Angel Garza in 1:53

(Lindberg’s Analysis: A lot of focus put on Garza and Carrillo on commentary and with a very brief video package before the match. The two show a lot of promise together and I think they have the potential to be today’s version of Eddie and Chavo if booked correctly. Meaning they’ll wind up on Main Event before long, I’m sure. I’m only half kidding.)

A video package of Bliss vs. Charlotte at Extreme Rules aired, recapping Charlotte’s win, the destruction of Lily and Alexa’s breakdown over the loss of her doll.

(3) REGGIE vs. RICOCHET – 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP

In a rare in-ring title defense for the 24/7 championship, Reggie defended against Ricochet with the rest of the 24/7 division sitting ringside. The bell rang and the two shook hands and began to reverse each other’s offense in extremely creative ways.

Ricochet dumped Reggie out of the ring and landed a suicide dive right in front of the rest of the 24/7 division sitting ringside. They attacked, forcing a DQ, with Maverick calling in Tozawa on a walkie talkie for backup. Reggie managed to escape with his title.

Winner: No Contest in 1:25

(Lindberg’s Analysis: …what? Why bother with this match up in the first place? Isn’t the 24/7 always contested under no-DQ rules? How did a DQ happen… in a 24/7 match…??? You know what. I’m just not going to break my brain with this and move on.)

Riddle was scoot-scootin’ backstage when he was asked where Randy was tonight? Riddle speculated that he might be getting some Skyline chili, a Cincinatti favorite. Riddle started rocking out to Orton’s theme music on his headphones when he stopped dead in his tracks and looked up at Omos as he and Styles entered the frame. They didn’t say anything, the segment just ended as they stared menacingly as Styles vs. Riddle was hyped for later in the night.

Akira Tozawa was awkwardly sitting crossed legged in the ring from the finish to the 24/7 match. Commentary called him out and asked why he was there. They cut one of the announcers off mid sentence and cut to commercial. (c)

Tozawa was still in the ring after the commercial and demanded a match tonight, not caring who the opponent was. Keith Lee answered that challenge and made his way to the ring.

(4) KEITH LEE vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Lee gave Tozawa a stiff lariat before bieling him across the ring from one corner to the other. Lee picked Tozawa up and delivered a modified Jackhammer for the win.

Winner: Keith Lee in 0:36

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I know Lee’s new nickname is Bearcat. But, I will be ignoring that for the sake of my sanity. Otherwise, this is exactly how you should be reintroducing a seemingly heel Lee. Very strong.)

Big E and New Day were shown backstage and E was asked how he planned on defending his title tonight. He cut an impassioned promo on Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and most importantly Bobby Lashley. He said no Hurt Business, no New Day and he promises he will walk out victorious.

(5) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. SHEAMUS – US CHAMPIONSHIP, NO DQ

The two men locked up for a few moments, hitting all four turnbuckles still tied up. The two men traded arm wrench reversals with Sheamus locking in a headlock and bringing Priest to the mat for a two count. Priest whipped Sheamus into the corner and hit a suplex for two. The action spilled outside and Priest hit a vertical suplex on Sheamus to the outside. Sheamus got to his feet but was dazed leaning on the steps. Priest booted him off the stairs and went for a table under the ring.

Sheamus took Priest out as he was setting it up and he tossed Priest into the ring. Sheamus went for the Beats of Belfast, but Priest caught his punch. Sheamus punched Priest and set him up for White Noise on the apron. Sheamus dove off the apron and put Priest through the table as they cut to commercial. (c)

Back from Break, Sheamus was beating Priest with a kendo stick in the middle of the ring. he put it in Priests mouth and used it as a submission as he pulled back on it. Sheamus dragged another table into the ring and leaned it against the turnbuckle. Priest began to rally, but was met with a boot to the face for his troubles. Sheamus went to the top rope and mocked Priest by doing the archer taunt. He leapt off the top and was met by a kendo stick wielding Priest who pummeled him with the weapon.

The action spilled outside. Sheamus managed to get the upper hand and threw Priest into the ring post followed by the barricade. Sheamus sat on a folding chair in the ring as Priest crawled back to the ring. Priest unloaded punches and kicks before Sheamus ran him face first into a chair that was wedged into the corner. He gave Priest a spinebuster on a chair and covered for a near fall.

Sheamus went for a Brogue kick when Priest reversed with a sit out chokeslam for a near fall. Priest went to the top rope and leapt off and was met by Sheamus’ knee to the face for another near fall. The two men collapsed in the ring, struggling to their feet. Sheamus made it first and grabbed the kendo stick. He hit Priest with it twice and tried to put Priest through the table wedged in the corner. Priest reversed and put Sheamus through the table instead, followed it up with The Reckoning and made the winning pin.

Winner: Damian Priest in 14:53

(Lindberg’s Analysis: WWE has booked Priest very strongly, even going back to his NXT days… well, zombie match aside anyway. Sheamus is an established guy on the roster, and even though a Priest victory was predictable, another win over Sheamus does help with the newcomers credibility.)

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor were shown backstage talking about a six man tag match where they asked Jeff Hardy to be their partner. Ali was not happy about it while Mansoor used logic to explain why it was a good idea. Hardy is a tag legend and he could teach them a thing or two. Ali started bad mouthing Hardy when Hardy entered the frame and said he was looking forward to teaming with them tonight after calling out Ali for bad mouthing him a moment earlier.

(6) MANSOOR, MUSTAFA ALI & JEFF HARDY vs. JINDER MAHAL, VEER & SHANKY

The bell rang with Shanky & Ali kicking things off. Shanky gave Ali a massive sidewalk slam before tagging in Veer. Veer clubbed Ali and went for Snake Eyes on the ring post. Ali reversed and tagged Mansoor in. Veer overpowered Mansoor quickly for a near fall. Veer cranked the neck of Mansoor and then tagged Shanky back in. Shanky went for a big boot in the corner and got caught up on the top rope. Mahal and Hardy were both tagged in with Hardy hitting an atomic drop and his leg drop for a near fall.

Hardy ripped off his shirt and went for a Twist of Fate on Mahal. Mahal escaped and Ali tagged himself in. The action spilled outside as Veer was tagged in. Veer ran through Ali and delivered a massive lariat for the win.

Winners: Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky in 3:44

Karrion Kross appeared backstage and said that he feels reinvigorated. He just started to taste the vindication of erasing souls. He continued to speak cryptically and maniacally before stating that all of his opponents will always fall and prey.

(7) KARRION KROSS vs JAXSON RYKER

Kross exploded out of the gate and shouted “Come on, Marine!” at Ryker as he shoved Ryker in the corner. He pummeled Ryker and covered for two. Ryker started to rally, but Kross delivered a Doomsday suplex followed by a chokehold for the submission win.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 1:39

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Jaxson Ryker is about as unappealing to me as last week’s leftovers. From a completely bland persona to questionable morals and beliefs outside the ring, I do not care to see him on my screen. Karrion Kross on the other hand, I want to see more of. Just the NXT version of Karrion Kross, complete with Scarlett. This new iteration of Kross is… laughable. His attire is so stupid looking, I think Sheamus’ mohawk circa 2016 wants it’s chant back.)

Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville were shown backstage when Doudrop walked up to them and asked for a title match against Charlotte. Deville said that Doudrop has beaten Eva Marie twice in a row and Charlotte wouldn’t see it coming, so why not. (c)

(8) RIDDLE vs. AJ STYLES (w/Omos)

Riddle overpowered Styles right off the bat and took him down to the mat. He backed Styles into the corner, but Styles kicked Riddle in the hamstring trying to take him off base. Riddle exploded back with strikes and a kick to the head. He deadlifted Styles and suplexed him three times before covering for a two count.

Riddle hit a knee to the face and AJ retaliated with a forearm. He dumped Riddle out of the ring at Omos’ feet, and then Styles hit Riddle with a knee of his own to the face. He threw Riddle back in the ring and hit him with a backbreaker. (c)

Back from break, Riddle began to get the momentum. back with a series of kicks to Styles and a suplex. AJ reversed and hit a death valley driver for two. Riddle managed to hit a bridging snap german suplex for two. He picked Styles up, who hit him with a Pele Kick. Styles stood tall and taunted Riddle to stand up. Riddle obliged and hit another knee to Styles face. Riddle started to hulk up, but Styles switched the momentum and hit a gutbuster to Riddle’s midsection. AJ went to the apron for the Phonomenal Forearm, and Riddle knocked him off the apron. Riddle hit a penalty kick and then a springboard moonsault on Styles before throwing him back in the ring. Riddle went to the top went for the Floating Bro. AJ locked in a calf crusher, but Riddle scrambled to the rope to break it up.

Riddle channeled his inner Randy Orton and signaled for an RKO. AJ caught Riddle and hit him with a Burning Hammer followed by a Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles in 12:17

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Wow, that was a pretty snug looking Burning Hammer. This may have been my match of the night thus far. AJ and Riddle played off one another very well.)

A recap of Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler from last week was shown where Shayna made Jax tap and then she “broke” Jax’s arm on the steel steps.

Shayna Baszler was shown backstage when she was asked what went through her mind last week when she injured Jax. Shayna just stared at Sarah Schreiber and walked off.

(9) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. DOUDROP – RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

The two women spent the first minute or so showing off for the crowd and trying to one up each other. Doudrop managed to hit a double axe handle followed by a senton on Charlotte. Rather than go for a cover, Eva Marie made her way to the stage and distracted Doudrop.

Charlotte hit the Natural Selection for the win.

Winner: Charlotte in 1:44

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Not sure what the point of this was unless they are trying to build to Charlotte vs. Eva Marie. Doudrop is a great talent and I feel like the former Piper Niven is constantly being portrayed as a joke due to her size. Eva Marie vs. Charlotte does not sound appetizing to me whatsoever, so I’m hoping the draft shakes things up and we don’t wind up with that feud after all.)

Goldberg appeared on screen seemingly from home, calling out Bobby Lashley. He called Lashley out for hurting his son at SummerSlam and made a statement that he’ll hurt Lashley, perhaps even kill him. He said that he’d enjoy every second of it.

Eva Marie was still in the ring from the prior segment. She said that if she had Doudrop’s opportunity she’d be RAW Women’s champion right now. She said that she could beat anyone in the back and that she was better than everyone in the building. Shayna Bazsler’s music hit and Shayna walked with authority to the ring. She locked in the Kirafuta Clutch on Eva Marie until she was out cold. Then she attacked Eva Marie’s arm before doing the same thing to Eva Marie’s arm as she did to Nia Jax’s. “Broke” it on the steel steps. Officials came down to the ring and attended to a shrieking Eva Marie as the audience chanted “One More Time!”, booing when Shayna refused.

Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley’s Tag Title win was replayed from last week. Sarah Schreiber interviewed them backstage asking how they managed to get on the same page. Ripley said opposites attract and they’re not even worried about the draft. They go where they want. Nikki ASH tried to get a couple catchphrases over and then wanted to get blue matching outfits. Ripley didn’t seem amused and walked off set.

The cage was lowered for the main event as a replay of the E vs Lashley feud was shown before commercial. (c)

(10) BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – STEEL CAGE, WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Bobby Lashley entered the cage first, and attacked Big E as he was trying to enter. He beat down E by the announcers tables and timekeeper area, throwing him off the cage and into the barricades. The match hadn’t gotten underway yet, and Big E already looked down for the count. Lashley grabbed the steel steps and attacked Big E. Jimmy Smith was wondering if we’d get the cage match at all tonight before they cut to commerical. (c)

The match finally got underway after the break, with Big E looking for a fall within seconds of the match starting. Big E threw Lashley off the cage, but Lashley overpowered E and returned the favor of steel to face.

Lashley landed a vertical suplex on Big E and then attacked his lower back. Lashley went to the corner and signaled for a spear, but was sent into the corner when he tried. Big E capitalized and threw Lashley into the cage a few times before looking for the Big Ending. Lashley reversed and went for the Hurt Lock but was unable to lock it in. Instead, he suplexed E again for a two count. Lashley started climbing the cage with Big E chasing after him. Big E tried to deliver a Big Ending from the top rope, but Lashley turned it into a dragon sleeper, causing Big E to fade out. With Big E laying, Lashley slowly climbed the cage. Big E made it to his feet and managed to wrangle the former champion back to the mat. E continued climbing the cage and was almost over when the Hurt Business interfered and shoved Big E back into the ring.

Lashley called for the door to be opened, when Xavier Woods came out of no where and slammed the door shut on Lashley’s face. Kofi Kingston ran down the ring and climbed the cage, knocking the Hurt Business off before diving off the cage, taking out Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander. (c)

Back from commercial, both men were worn down in the ring with Lashley making it to his feet first. But Big E was the one to capitalize with three consecutive belly to belly suplexes. Big E looked to go for a senton, but ran over Lashley and bounced off the ropes. On the rebound, Lashley made it to his feet and speared Big E for a two count. Lashley went to the top rope and dropped a standing elbow on a dazed Big E. He hit another suplex on Big E. He signaled for the door to be opened, and Big E grabbed his ankle, pulling him back in. Lashley went to leave the cage again, and Big E grabbed him once again. He got Lashley up for a Big Ending, and Lashley kicked out of the move for the first time.

Big E called for the door and he stumbled to the door slowly. Lashley grabbed Big E and pulled him back in. They went for some sort of move, and botched. Lashley recovered quick by punching Big E and delivering a spinebuster. Lashley began climbing the cage again with Big E managing to knock him loopy. Big E managed to set Lashley up for the Big Ending on the top once again, this time hitting it, covering Lashley for the win.

Winner: Big E in 18:51

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Decent cage match, perhaps leaning on the duller side of things. That said, the finish was great. The Big Ending off the top rope was a great visual to finally put Lashley away. The Hurt Business returning to Bobby Lashley’s side certainly makes me think that this is not the last time we see Big E and The New Day face off against Lashley, Cedric and Shelton.

After the match, Drew McIntyre made his way to the stage, using his sword to point at the title on Big E’s shoulder to end the show.