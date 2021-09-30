9/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Sumie Sakai vs. Trish Adora, Maria Kanellis-Bennett announces a new ROH signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Maria Kanellis-Bennett

Opening video.

-Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and LuFisto were on Zoom together. Kanellis-Bennett said she’d have a special announcement after our exclusive match.

-The commentators checked in and there were actually fans in the arena for the first time ever on Wednesday. Trish Adora was out first and her on-screen stats mentioned that she was the highest-ranked woman on this year’s PWI 500. The first Women Of Honor Champion was out second.

(1) SUMIE SAKAI vs. PAN AFRIKAN WORLD DIASPORA WRESTLING CHAMPION TRISH ADORA

Cross arm breaker from Sakai but Adora made it to the ropes. Side headlock from Adora with Sakai making the rope break. Adora started to target Sakai’s left arm. Release German suplex from Sakai. She mounted Adora and let go with some forearms. Sleeperhold from Sakai. Adora rolled under the bottom ropes but Sakai wouldn’t let go. High crossbody to Adora at ringside but Adora rolled through into cattle mutilation on the floor. She broke the hold to avoid being counted out. Fisherwoman DDT to Adora for a two-count. Wheelbarrow German to Sakai. Sakai wanted the cross arm breaker again but Adora threw her weight across the back of Sakai’s legs and stacked her for the pin.

WINNER: Trish Adora in 6:08.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Another very good match. Adora’s one of the best on the indies today and you would not believe Sakai is turning 50 years old in two months. She’s as good as she ever was. This seems like it will be the formula for the Wednesday shows going forward. One match, quite a good one, with somebody picking up a win to pad their record but no real storylines furthered. That’s fine for now. We’re still establishing move sets and personalities for ROH regulars who don’t follow the indies and weren’t familiar with Adora, Luck, Rok-C, etc. before they came here. I do think we need to get their personalites across a bit more with promos, interviews, and vignettes and I worry a lack of heels will start to catch up with them. Adora winning would have got an even bigger reaction from the crowd if she beat someone we hated instead of a beloved figure like Sakai.)

-Back on Zoom, Kanellis-Bennett announced that Adora has officially signed with ROH.