FREE PODCAST 10/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari: WWE Draft analysis, on-site correspondents, Seth invading Edge’s home, Lesnar-Reigns, more (164 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and on-site correspondents to discuss the WWE Draft’s first night in great depth, including assessing the order, what fresh match-ups could occur, and who might be next to be drafted on Monday. They also discuss the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle, the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match, the Seth Rollins home invasion of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s house, Crown Jewel’s line-up and hype, the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments, and more. They also talk with three on-site correspondents with details on what happened off live TV, crowd reactions, and the live show experience.

