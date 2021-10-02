VIP AUDIO 10/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: WWE Draft recap and analysis, Seth invades Edge & Beth’s home, Belair vs. Banks, Lesnar-Reigns angle, Happy Corbin vs. KO, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the first night of the WWE Draft, a Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle, a Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair main event, a Seth Rollins home invasion of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s house, Crown Jewel’s line-up and hype, the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament announcement, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss laugh a lot, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO