VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #675 (October 20, 2001): Backstage details on internal strife over No Mercy PPV line-up, WWF’s latest attempt to sign Hall & Nash, Terry Taylor Torch Talk on Russo-Arquette, Mitchell column

SUMMARY of #675 cover-dated October 20, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the internal strife stemming from the booking of the WWF No Mercy PPV… WWF Newswire details the latest in WWF’s attempts to sign Hall & Nash… Part seven of the Terry Taylor “Torch Talk” includes his comments on Vince Russo, David Arquette, and Ric Flair… Pat McNeill’s writes “How to turn the WWF around in three weeks”… Bruce Mitchell reveals the top stories of 2002 before 2001 even came to an end… End Notes looks at the revamped Heat… Plus ETC. Newswire, a live report on the WWF at MSG, the NWA 53rd Anniversary Show, regional TV reports, and reports on Raw and Smackdown…



