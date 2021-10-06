WWE Smackdown tops all broadcast shows last week in key demo, but trails all major networks in total viewership for WWE Draft episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday night (10/1) on Fox averaged 2.252 million viewers, above the 2.135 million average the prior week, but right in line with the 2.246 million Smackdown averaged in September. The episode featured the first night of the WWE Draft and a Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford singles match main event that was announced during the show. One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.155 million viewers, and rose to 2.179 viewers the next week for that year’s episode that featured the WWE Draft.

Smackdown drew a 1.40 household broadcast rating, up from 1.35 the prior week and right in line with the September average of 1.39. In the 18-49 demo, it increased to a 0.62 compared to 0.55 the prior week. In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.67 rating compared to the 0.66 the prior week, but below every rating in September in that demo.

Overall, it wasn’t an impressive rating for a special themed episode that promised news, but it lacked an advertised main event. It finished behind every other broadcast show on Friday night in average viewers, but was no. 1 in the 18-49 demo, edging ABC’s “Most Magical Story” special.