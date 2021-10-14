New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
- All G1 Climax 30 events will have live English commentary with Kevin Kelly. He will be joined by Chris Charlton for shows close to Tokyo or in Tokyo.
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
October NJPW Events
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
- Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo
- Jay White vs Fred Yehi
- Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne
- Clark Connors & Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay & TJP
- Kevin Knight vs. Hikuleo
- The DKC & Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs. Barrett Brown & Misterioso & Bateman
- Yuya Uemura & Alex Coughlin & David Finlay vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & J.R. Kratos
- Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Danny Limelight & Tom Lawler
NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack, Oct. 17, 2021 (airs live in Japanese and English on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV)
- Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay
- Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Hikuleo & Chris Bey
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Chris Dickinson vs. Alex Coughlin
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 17 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
- Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin
- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & J,R, Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight, & Jorel Nelson) vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks & Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & The DKC
- David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight
- Daniel Garcia & Chris Dickinson & Brodie King vs. Barrett Brown & Misterioso & Bateman
- Clark Connors vs. TJP
- Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi vs. Hikuleo & Jay White
- Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush vs. Chris Bey & El Phantasmo
- Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens
- Sanada vs. Evil
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
November New Japan events
Power Struggle PPV, Nov. 6 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World)
No card announced
Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
Leave a Reply