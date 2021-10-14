New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

October NJPW Events

NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo

Jay White vs Fred Yehi

Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne

Clark Connors & Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay & TJP

Kevin Knight vs. Hikuleo

The DKC & Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs. Barrett Brown & Misterioso & Bateman

Yuya Uemura & Alex Coughlin & David Finlay vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & J.R. Kratos

Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Danny Limelight & Tom Lawler

NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack, Oct. 17, 2021 (airs live in Japanese and English on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV)

Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay

Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Hikuleo & Chris Bey

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Chris Dickinson vs. Alex Coughlin

NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 17 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & J,R, Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight, & Jorel Nelson) vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks & Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & The DKC

David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight

Daniel Garcia & Chris Dickinson & Brodie King vs. Barrett Brown & Misterioso & Bateman

Clark Connors vs. TJP

Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi vs. Hikuleo & Jay White

Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush vs. Chris Bey & El Phantasmo

Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens

Sanada vs. Evil

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

November New Japan events

Power Struggle PPV, Nov. 6 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World)

No card announced

Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.

NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.