Major star suffers injury during G1 Climax Final event

Kota Ibushi suffered an arm injury during his G1 Climax Final match against Kazuchika Okada.

Ibushi hit a Kamigoye on Okada around the 25 minute mark of the match and Okada kicked out. A short time later, Ibushi went up top for a Phoenix Splash, but he missed when Okada got out of the way.

The ref began communicating with Ibushi and after a few momements, the English announce team began to speculate that Ibushi had suffered an arm injury after hitting the mat when he went for the Phoenix Splash. The ref eventually called for the bell and Okada’s music played and he was declared the winner of G1 Climax 31.

Several attendants came into the ring and eventually surrounded Ibushi to give him privacy. It appeared that Ibushi dislocated his shoulder or elbow, as several attendants appeared to be helping him pop whatever was dislocated back into place inside the ring. Okada was shown frequently while Ibushi was worked on and he looked concerned.

Eventually most of the attendants left the ring and Okada went over to Ibushi and they said some words to each other. The bottom rope was quickly removed and Ibushi was helped from the ring. Ibushi stopped to bow to Okada before leaving the ringside area while favoring his arm.

Ibushi had returned to in-ring action just prior to G1 Climax 31 in September after having aspiration pnemonia.