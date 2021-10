SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Crown Jewel start to finish including detailed match analysis and star ratings for Reigns-Lesnar, Drew-Big E, King and Queen finals, Seth-Edge in Hell in a Cell, Lynch-Banks-Belair, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO