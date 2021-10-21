VIP AUDIO 10/21 – NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Heydorn & Wells): In-depth analysis of final three nights, thoughts on Ibushi vs. Okada final, a look ahead to NJPW post-G1 (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals PPV roundtable with guests PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn and PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells. The show begins with an overview of the last two nights of A and B block action. The G1 Climax 31 Final event is then discussed with a focus on the Ibushi vs. Okada G1 Climax 31 finals. The match and Ibushi’s injury are discussed in depth. The show ends with a look ahead at what is in store in the near future for NJPW.

