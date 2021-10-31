VIP AUDIO 10/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reaction to “Dark Side of the Ring” season finale on WWF/Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, what if it was expanded, what if it happened today, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade react to the “Dark Side of the Ring” season finale on WWF/Vince McMahon Steroid Trial. Rich talks about what he learned and what left him wanting more information. Also, Wade and Rich talk about possible additional installments if it was a two-part or three-part series. They also explore what if the steroid scandal happened today. The whole hour is dedicated to various angles and aspects of the trial and the documentary. Another installment will be recorded in the next day or two looking at current happenings and pro wrestling and the usual dose of “Succession” talk.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO