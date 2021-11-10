FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP AEW Full Gear PPV Preview Roundtable with Keller & Sage & Krol: Omega vs. Hangman, Kingston vs. Punk, Baker vs. Conti, MJF vs. Darby, Cody, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW Full Gear PPV Preview Roundtable on this Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-hosts Tyler Sage and Eric Krol. They march through the card beginning with the Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page main event for the AEW World Title and discuss the pros and cons of various outcomes. They discuss the hype for C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston so far, and likely outcome and match quality of the rest of the match with predictions.

