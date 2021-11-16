11/16 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Dark Order vs. The Acclaimed, women’s trios tag match, Andrade El Idolo in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 16, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. JAYSIN STRIFE

Crowd broke out in a loud “Hobbs is gonna kill you” chant as Hobbs mowed down Strife. Three unanswered body shot elbows led to Strife blocking the fourth, but Hobbs caught a cross body attempt. Hobbs unleashed hammer shots in the corner and spinebuster, but pulled Strife up from a cover, opting for the Torture Rack submission.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Hobbs sure knows how to squash guys. He could do this for months and I’d be happy.)

(2) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. JAH-C

This is the second appearance of the Black & Brave trained Jah-C, who is the current Scott County Wrestling Iowa Champion. Andrade leveled Jah-C with a clothesline, chops and running big boot in the early going. Andrade slapped on a triangle choke while in the ropes, zoning in on the left arm. Jah-C fought off a German suplex and got a roll up for two, but the momentum allowed Andrade to sink in a sick arm bar submission counter. Jah-C gave up immediately.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 2:30

(Howard Analysis: Andrade has been stacking wins lately, so one has to assume he’s getting that winning record up for a reason. He’s had half as many matches the last few weeks on Dark & Elevation than he’s had his whole run in AEW so far.)

(3) SHAWN SPEARS & WARDLOW (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. ARIK CANNON & RENNY D

Mark Henry joined the booth for this one, as there was a loud for Minnesota’s Arik Cannon, which Spears cut off immediately by flipping him off. Renny D caught Spears with a dropkick and Spears grabbed a chair, but Wardlow talked him down. Renny tried a baseball slide, but Spears caught him and hit a slam on the apron. Wardlow tagged in and chucked Renny to Cannon, who got a loud ovation with the tag. Cannon got a running start, but Wardlow leveled him with a roundhouse sledge. Renny D tagged in and ate four powerbombs, as did Cannon for good measure to end it. Post match, Spears wanted in on the fun and hit Renny with a C4.

WINNERS: Shawn Spears & Wardlow in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m happy Cannon got a big pop in his hometown, as I’ve been a fan since seeing him in IWA-MS in 2004. It didn’t matter where he was from to Pinnacle because Wardlow was on his powerbomb spree.)

(4) RUBY SOHO vs. HYAN

Ruby Soho on Dark means Taz is singing her entrance and we’re all better off for it. Ruby started with a nice series of arm drags, connected with a back heel sweep. Hyan battled back momentarily, but popped her with the No Future Kick for a quick win.

WINNER: Ruby Soho in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Lightning quick win for Ruby, just in time for Taz to pick up where he left off singing her theme.)

(5) 2 FAST 2 FUEGO (Fuego 1 & Fuego 2) vs. KIT SACKETT & BRANDON GORE

The Fuegos made quick tags against Gore early, with Fuego 1 hitting a pop up head scissors with the assist from Fuego 2. Sackett got a cheap shot in on Fuego 2 as he & Gore isolated the unknown luchador, trying to unmask him. Fuego 2 battled back with a drop down kick to the head that would make a certain EVP of AEW happy. Fuego 1 made the hot tag with a moonsault wiping out Sackett & Gore. Fuego hit a violent step up double stomp on Gore for two, as Fuego 2 took out Sackett with a suicide dive. Fuego 1 hit his Tornado DDT on Gore for the win.

WINNERS: 2 Fast 2 Fuego in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Excalibur said it perfectly in the graphic for this “This is becoming a recurring thing I guess.” I have no idea how long this will go on for, but being on Dark is fine. It’s cool that Fuego and whoever Fuego 2 is are having fun, but what is the payoff? Again, if you don’t watch Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, this makes zero sense.)

(6) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. ALAN “5” ANGELS & COLT CABANA

Caster’s opening rap took shots at Minnesota, Jesse Ventura, Dark Order & Prince. Excalibur said Ricky Starks had asked Caster backstage if he knew who Prince was and Caster didn’t know which blew Taz’s mind. Taz broke out in a little Purple Rain as Bowens & Angels had a nice opening series. Taz points out The Acclaimed are wearing raspberry, then serenaded us in Raspberry Beret. Cabana & Caster took turns trading arm wringers that popped the crowd before Angels hit a top rope cross body. The Acclaimed responded with a neckbreaker into a backstabber combo. As The Acclaimed had Angels isolated, Taz is just busting Excalibur’s chops for correcting him all the time to the point where he broke Excalibur. Angels finally looked to break free and get the hot tag, but Caster pulled Colt down at the last second. Angels leapt clear over Caster to make the Cabana hot tag as he dished out jabs and a moonsault on both men. Colt hit a corner Flying Apple on Caster, some jabs and another Flying Apple on Caster for two. Bowens & Angels had a crazy series of strikes until Cabana nearly got the Superman pin on Caster for two. Caster kicked out of a roll up and Bowens hit Cabana with the boombox with the ref not seeing it, allowing Caster to steal the pin.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 9:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This match could’ve gone an hour, so long as Taz kept singing Prince hits. This was a fun match that had the crowd the whole time, not to mention whenever Taz & Excalibur bust each other, it’s hilarious.)

(7) KRIS STATLANDER & RIHO & RYO MIZUNAMI vs. EMI SAKURA & THE BUNNY & NYLA ROSE (w/Lulu Pencil, Mei Suruga & Vickie Guerrero)

The heel trio attacked before the bell as Nyla launched poor Riho over the top onto Statlander. Back in the ring, Mizunami was beaten down by all three ladies until Riho & Statlander made the save. Referee Paul Turner looks like a deer in headlights with this all going on, finally calling for the match to start. Mizunami did her signature corner chops on Bunny and leg drop on the back of the head for two. Sakura & Riho made the tag with Riho hitting a dropkick and 619. Vickie took the ref as Nyla, Lulu, Bunny & Suruga beat up Riho momentarily. Sakura hit a brutal hair whip on Riho back inside. Sakura does her We Will Rock You stomp and poses in the corner with Lulu & Suruga, shoving Lulu to the ground, which caused Taz to break in laughter. Riho fought back with a roll up into a double stomp, allowing Statlander to clear house off the hot tag. Bunny kicked out of a snap powerslam, but Nyla cut off the comedy spot with Mizunami trying to pull Statlander with an invisible rope. Nyla & Sakura sandwiched Mizunami for a two count as the match broke down. Bunny hit a superkick, Mizunami hit a Spear, Nyla with a dropkick, Riho with a missile dropkick and Sakura hit Queen’s Gambit on Statlander. Nyla & Sakura did the Quebeccer’s old top rope senton finisher, but Statlander kicked out, ultimately putting away Sakura with the Big Bang Theory.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander, Riho & Ryo Mizunami in 7:30

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s become almost a tradition the past month or so to have a ladies trio tag on Elevation and/or Dark and I’m all for it. This is a fun level of chaos whenever there’s a match like this. This finish made sense with Statlander getting the win for her team, since she’s still in the TBS title tournament.)

(8) THE VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart) & BROCK ANDERSON & LEE JOHNSON (w/Arn Anderson) vs. THE FACTORY (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow w/QT Marshall) & THE WINGMEN (Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake)

Everyone reading this should go out of their way to see JD Drake’s ensemble before the match. I liked how Arn was shown giving Pillman advice to start, as commentary points out the Horsemen history with Brian Sr. Pillman & Nemeth started, with both men trading some mat wrestling before Drake & Brock tagged in. Each took turns with chops before Brock did a nice arm drag. The Blonds hit a nice corner step up splash and double suplex on Nemeth before Griff was caught in the wrong corner and isolated. Brock made the tag, but couldn’t get much going either, as Drake hit his slingshot forearm on the outside that caught Brock flush. Finally, after a long time being isolated, Brock made the hot tag to Johnson, who wiped everyone out. Johnson hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for two, as Nemeth ran in to hit the Pendulum DDT, Brian Jr. hit Air Pillman, but Comoroto hit an awkward looking powerslam on the floor. Griff cleared the top with a crazy dive, as Johnson backdropped Solow to the floor. As Johnson geared up to take flight, Drake turned him inside out with a kick for two. Johnson avoided a powerbomb, tried a tope and despite a ton of guys being out there, almost no one caught him. QT got in the face of Julia Hart and Arn Anderson dropped him as a result. Back inside, Brock hit a spinebuster on Drake, while Johnson put him away with a Frog Splash.

WINNERS: The Varsity Blonds, Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson in 12:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was your blueprint multi-man tag match with a lot of arm drags, arm bars and isolating the babyface. I’m all for longer matches on Dark and guys getting ring time, but I think the middle portion of this match went too long. Once Johnson & Solow were in there together, the whole match picked up in a major way.)

(9) JOHN SILVER vs. PETER AVALON

Comedy start with both men trading shoulder blocks & poses, Silver ducked a clothesline and turned Avalon inside out with a shoulder block. Excalibur got in his PWG signature, calling it a Bradley Beal by Silver. Avalon hit a nice misdirect dropkick to take over outside. Both took traded chops before Avalon got a sunset flip back inside for two. Avalon leveled Silver with a leg lariat for another two. Silver avoided a top rope moonsault, as he lit up Avalon with kicks and big back drop. Avalon tried a leap frog, but Silver countered into a Liger Bomb for two. Avalon answered with a nice springboard cross body for a near fall. We got a chop battle that resulted in a crazy series of kicks from Silver, but Avalon answered with a superkick and enziguri. Silver countered into a release German suplex and the Spin Doctor for the win.

WINNER: John Silver in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I thought this was going to be strictly comedy when we started, but it turned into a pretty fun back and forth match. The crowd was really into this one.)

(10) SONNY KISS vs. ADAM GRACE

Kiss hit an early back handspring superkick to the midsection for two, tried a standing moonsault, but Grace got the knees up. Grace immediately applied a sleeper, but Kiss escaped into a leg lariat and exploder suplex. Kiss hit a nice corkscrew kick and stunner into the splits for the win.

WINNER: Sonny Kiss in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a quick win for Kiss after a few months away from Dark. I have no idea if the Kiss vs. Janela feud is over, but it seemed to be built forever, only to get a 5 minute Elevation match. After all that build, I was expecting more, so maybe we’ll get a rematch down the line.)

(11) 10 vs. MIKEY WILD

10 used his strength early with multiple whips to the corners, but Wild tried chops, which had no effect. 10 hit a few clotheslines and the running corner pump kick. Wild got off one boot to the face, but ate a spinebuster and Full Nelson for the submission.

WINNER: 10 in 1:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick win for 10, not much more to say.)

(12) SCORPIO SKY vs. CRAVEN KNIGHT

Ethan Page joined commentary as Sky toyed with Knight early. However, Knight tripped up Sky and hit a slingshot elbow senton. Sky responded with a pump kick and TKO for the easy win.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Throughout the two minutes this match went, Page was fun on commentary, but I have no idea why this had to be the main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: With this filmed on Rampage before Full Gear and commentary doing this in front of the crowd, there were no plugs for Dynamite at all. While there were a few fun matches on tonight’s show, this certainly felt like a filler episode of Dark. A few of these matches felt too long. Also the order of squashes, then four longer matches and back to squashes seemed off. The matches I’d suggest are the action packed ladies tag and Dark Order vs. Acclaimed due to Taz singing Prince, which will always be a highlight.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S DARK REPORT: 11/9 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in the main event, Darby Allin vs. Q.T. Marshall, El Idolo vs. Warhorse, more