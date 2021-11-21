WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV PRIMER 11/21: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Survivor Series matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Survivor Series. The ONE time a year that Superstars from Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition to pridefully defend the honor of the brand they’ve called home for thirty thirty-one whole days. Each champion faces his counterpart on the other brand and two carefully curated hastily slapped together teams, five men and five women from each brand, fight in an elimination tag team match hoping to be the team that survives. All of this hot action comes to us live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, better known to us as mankind’s greatest achievement, the WWE Thunderdome the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

All joking aside, Survivor Series on November 21, 2021, will also see the WWE commemorate the Rock’s debut at Survivor Series 1996 which makes me think there will be some sort of involvement by him even if it’s just a video although I think there might me more to it if you read on to find out. Also, of special note is the match-up of champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as the WWE has heavily pushed rumored behind the scenes bad blood that exist between the two leading to what should, hopefully, be an interesting match.

Big E (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match the (Raw) WWE Champion, Big E takes on the (Smackdown) Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Along the way to this match, The New Day and the Bloodline clashed on Smackdown. As a result, Kofi Kingston was injured and the newly crowned King of the Ring, Xavier Woods, was forced to go at it alone. The Bloodline destroyed Xavier’s King of the Ring paraphernalia in order to humiliate him. Xavier dared Roman Reign to confront him face to face, one on one, but it was a trap since Xavier had Big E lurking in the wings leading to a confrontation between Big E and Reigns prior to this match.

Prediction and analysis: I STRONGLY believe that if you want to really make Big E work as someone you are keeping in your championship rotation, he needs to win. A loss by Reigns here costs him a lot less equity than what Big E would gain. If you had a hot babyface coming up soon, by all means, continue protecting Reigns, but since Reigns will have matches against Rock and Brock Lesnar first, it will be a while and the loss to Big E will be long forgotten by the time he drops the title. That said, my prediction is that Reigns wins, probably with the Usos’s help and the Rock comes out to confront him.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match the Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch takes on the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

They’ve been playing into the reported backstage heat that Charlotte Flair has backstage, that nobody likes working with her and that there is real life animosity between her and Becky Lynch. This led to an awkward TV moment when the two exchanged their championship belts and the skit seemingly went awry.

Prediction and analysis: This is going to have a non-finish, isn’t it? If you are going to continue trying to get Becky booed, she can take the loss and deny it meant anything when she goes back to Raw. Charlotte then can crow about beating her rival further adding to her heat.

Men’s Raw Team: Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory vs. Men’s Smackdown Team: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus, Survivor Series Elimination match

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match members of Team Raw face members Team Smackdown in an elimination match hoping to be the last team standing.

When the Raw team was announced, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were originally on the team. Adam Pearce thought twice about having Dominik on the team, wanting someone who was a former champion. Dominik was forced to defend his spot against Bobby Lashley. It did not go well for Dominik. Rey, in order to defend his son’s honor, fought Lashley and lost. Pearce the tossed Rey off of the team and replaced him with the first wrestler he saw, the non-champion Austin Theory.

The Smackdown team faced a little drama of its own with Jeff Hardy and Happy Corbin having issues with each other. Sheamus won the last open spot by defeating Ricochet, Jinder Mahal, and Cesaro with the help of his fanboy, Ridge Holland.

Prediction and analysis: Adam Pearce made a point that last year’s Smackdown team failed to eliminate a single member of the Raw team, so I think the Smackdown team wins.

Women’s Raw Team: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. Women’s Smackdown Team: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm, Survivor Series Elimination match

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match members of Team Raw face members Team Smackdown in an elimination match hoping to be the last team standing.

Over on Smackdown, newcomer Aliyah was originally supposed to be on the team. However, due to her association with Naomi, she was cut from the team and replace by Toni Storm by Sonya Deville. (Sonya has a hate-on for Naomi). Also adding to their drama, Shotzi “no longer Blackheart” blamed her recent loss to Charlotte on Sasha Banks and attacked her. This led to a match between the two, but Sonya ordered them to shake hand when it was all over. Sasha shock Shotzi’s hand and immediately delivered a backstabber likely carrying the bad blood into this match.

Prediction and analysis: Since most of the drama involves the Smackdown team I think they win. Toni Storm also has a match with Charlotte coming up, and if Toni is going to be Charlotte’s next feud it would make sense for Toni to be the sole survivor. Shotzi and Banks will end up eliminating each other and nobody cares about Baszler and Natalya (from the company’s perspective) so that makes sense. Assuming of course, they have any inkling of a plan beyond this PPV.

Damien Priest (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match the (Raw) United States Champion, Damien Priest takes on the (Smackdown) Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Over on Raw, Damien Priest has been feuding with “Why the Hell are we still calling him” T-Bar. This has awakened the darkness or “Damien” inside of Priest giving him a newfound edge. Meanwhile, Shinsuke has Rick Boogs playing guitar for him as he makes his entrance and to cheer him on mid match.

Prediction and analysis: This newfound darkness Priest has discovered can be a prelude to a heel turn. Priest can snap on Boogs and either win in brutal fashion or lose by getting himself disqualified. Whatever the win/loss result, Priest triumphs in the end.

Randy Orton & Riddle (c) vs. Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c)

Story in a nutshell: It’s the one time a year that Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition and in this match the Raw Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro takes on the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, the Usos.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been embroiled with several teams coming after them seemingly setting up a four-way dance between them AJ Styles and Omos, the Street Profits, and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Orton has warned Riddle that his recent action may cost the titles. Meanwhile Jey and Jimmy Uso have been tied up with the New Day.

Prediction and analysis: I think you want to keep RK-Bro strong coming out of this unless they are going to start setting up the breakup of the team. Riddle can do something to cost them the match sowing the seeds of discontent. Since Riddle and Orton will eventually face each other at or by WrestleMania, a long-drawn-out breakup can start here.

The Rock 25th Anniversary Battle Royal

Story in a nutshell: Twenty-five men drawn from both brands try to eliminate each other by tossing one another over the top rope until only one man survives and he will get Rock Bottomed.

This match is being held in honor of 25th anniversary of the Rock’s debut at the Survivor Series 1996. Other than Sami Zayne, the contestants have not been announced as of writing. (After all the cuts, do they even HAVE 25 men not already booked?)

Prediction and analysis: I believe Von Wagner has already made an appearance backstage, so I think it’s either him or Sami Zayne. If Zayne wins, there is NO WAY he doesn’t get hit by a Rock Bottom at the end of the match.

