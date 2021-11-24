VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview including strong Danielson-Colt video feature, Omega says he’s happy he lost, Being the Elite notes, Rampage ratings, more (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- AEW Dynamite announced matches
- “Road to Dynamite” highlights including vintage Colt Cabana-Bryan Danielson footage and VHS box from 16 years ago
- A standout promo on “Road to Dynamite”
- Burnout evident on “Being the Elite,” an Adam Cole poisoning callback, and Kenny Omega says he’s happy he lost to Hangman
- Rampage ratings including demos and exclusive 7-day viewership total from two weeks ago
