VIP AUDIO 11/24 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Mailbag on whether Bucks & Cole should have turned on Kenny before his hiatus, AEW Dark key notes, wrestler hype Dynamite on social media, more (14 min.)

November 24, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Wrestlers hype matches on Dynamite on Twitter
  • AEW Dark observations including commentary quips from Taz & Excalibur, key moments and promos
  • AEW Dark viewership update
  • Mailbag on whether Bucks & Cole should have turned on Kenny before his hiatus

