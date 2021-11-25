News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/24 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-8-2011) Keller & Powell talk Raw ratings drop, Jericho’s future, McMahon, TNA, live callers and emails (122 min.)

November 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 11/24 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-8-2011) Keller & Powell talk Raw ratings drop, Jericho's future, McMahon, TNA, live callers and emails (122 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-8-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw and the possible reasons for the drastic drop in the rating this week. They take live calls, answer email questions, and then in the VIP Aftershow tackle last week’s TNA Impact show, Chris Jericho’s future, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021