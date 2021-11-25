VIP AUDIO 11/24 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (7/18/1992): Arezzi takes calls on latest news on Bret, Sid, WCW Title change, sexual misconduct allegations (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 18, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#163) hosted by John Arezzi. He discusses the Vader victory over Sting at the Great American Bash to capture the WCW World Hvt. Title, the ongoing government investigation into the WWF including new accusations about sex scandals, the latest on Sid’s future in either WCW or the WWF, Sting vs. Vader WCW Title change, Ric Flair, Mr. Perfect, and more.

