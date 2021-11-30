VIP AUDIO 11/29 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Day One PPV main event established, Big E vs. KO, Vince McMahon back on Raw again, Edge and Miz return, Becky-Liv contract signing (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the return of Edge and Miz and the reference to the Miz-Punk AEW promo, what worked and didn’t work with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, the chemistry between Vince McMahon and Austin Theory, Kevin Owens tricking Seth Rollins, the Randy Orton-Riddle chemistry, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, and more.

