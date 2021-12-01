FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (11-29-2011) Bryan-Henry angle, tacky Thanksgiving Impact, live callers and emails (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-29-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw including the Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry angle, the tacky Thanksgiving Impact, the mysterious vignettes on WWE TV and whether they were from Chris Jericho or Undertaker, John Morrison’s promo progress, and VIP Aftershow rapid-fire questions.

