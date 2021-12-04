FREE PODCAST 12/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with ex-WWE Creative member Matt McCarthy who talks Jericho-KO dynamic, Charlotte-Sasha, Sheamus & Cesaro comedy + Bonus Show on Thanksgiving wrestling history (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-1-2016). Wade interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy (@mccarthyredhead). They discuss whether WWE wrestlers could follow the lead of UFC fighters in aiming for a collective bargaining agreement with WWE to earn more money and benefits, plus they discuss Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, evaluate the comedic success of Cesaro & Sheamus in The Bar and the Chris Jericho/Kevin Owens dynamic, the Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte feud, insights into Vince McMahon’s fetish about having wrestlers lose in their hometown, and more with live callers.

Then in a bonus flashback, we feature the Thanksgiving weekend episode of “Saturday Morning Wrestling.” Thanksgiving used to be the biggest night of the year in pro wrestling. In this episode from Nov. 19, 2016, Jim Valley talks with David Chappell of midatlanticgateway.com about Starrcade, Survivor Series, and big cards around the country. They talk about the biggest moments and the low points of Starrcade and Survivor Series.

