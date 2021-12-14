12/14 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

DECEMBER 14, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Recap of Johnny Gargano’s goodbye last week, interrupted rudely by Grayson Waller.

-Moments ago, Waller arrived outside to a gathered group of fans who booed him and chanted “You suck.” He smirked and took a video of them with his phone.

(1) CAMERON GRIMES vs. DUKE HUDSON – No Holds Barred match

We took a look at what got us to this point. Grimes was introduced first, and Hudson followed with his terrible wig held in place by amateur wrestling headgear. Grimes struck early, putting a trash can over Hudson and hitting a PK. Action went in and out of the ring early, and Grimes tried to yank off the hairpiece Hudson was wearing, but Hudson hung Grimes on the top rope, then entered and hit a wicked belly-to-back suplex. Hudson had to spend a lot of time messing with his hair and gear as he tried to keep it in place.

Action spilled outside again and Hudson tried to set up a Razor’s Edge but Grimes reversed into a headscissor takedown. Back inside, Grimes set up a chair to launch himself off of to hit a corner lariat, but Hudson caught Grimes and slammed him painfully through the chair and the match went to split-screen commercial. A heavy percentage of the break was used to allow Hudson to get his large poker table out from under the ring and into it. [c]

Action returned to full-screen with Hudson attempting to superplex Grimes through the poker table. Instead, Grimes shoved him off (Hudson flew clear over the table) and Grimes hit a high cross-body for two. Both guys managed rollups for two. Grimes went up the buckle for something, but Hudson crotched Grimes on the top and tried a Razor’s Edge through the table, but Grimes evaded that too. Grimes attempted the Cave In, but Hudson caught Grimes and powerbombed him through the table. He dragged Grimes off the rubble and covered for two.

Hudson went outside and got some clippers. He spent far too long admiring them before using them, and Grimes recovered and hit a thrustkick. Grimes surprised Hudson with a poison rana (and Hudson genuinely seemed surprised, and landed in what looked like a painful spot) and Hudson bounced through the bump and landed perfectly in the chair. Grimes hit the Cave In to win, and then yanked off Hudson’s hairpiece to cheers; Hudson was shaven clean bald.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes at 11:13.

(Wells’s Analysis: A decent brawl that didn’t overstay its welcome or go too far for a TV No Holds Barred match. It would seem Grimes moves on from here and Hudson finds another babyface to pester)

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cora Jade and asked her about her match with Dakota Kai later. Kai showed up and said “This is what [Raquel] does – she finds someone more talented than she is and holds on.” Jade attempted some babyface fire in return; she’s off to an okay start but has plenty of road left to travel on the mic. [c]

-Grayson Waller hit the ring to an “a**hole” chant. He’s sporting an open dress shirt now and wearing gold chains. He said a wise man once said you’ll never go broke if you bet on yourself. He talked down Johnny Gargano after their segment last week without actually saying Gargano’s name, then threw to a video of him reliving the moment, but the video was just shots of Waller’s selfie stuff after the attack. Why commit to throwing to the tron if you’re not going to show the important part?

Waller threw to a screen full of twitter comments raging about Waller. He laughed them off. Included was a tweet by Wade Barrett saying “What a PoS. I think I like it.” Waller said it’s not 2010 anymore and he didn’t care what Barrett thought. Then he went at Vic, saying he never stood up for himself either.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good heel promo work by Waller, who’s running hard with the ball after last week’s big feature spot)

-Malcolm Bivens cut a promo on Bron Breakker, saying he knows Breakker’s the breakout star here on NXT, but he won’t match up well with Roderick Strong. He also pumped up Ivy Nile, who’s up next. [c]

-Lashing Out with Lash Legend. She introduced Jacket Time – Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. Kushida thanked her for having them, and Jiro said they’re big fans. Legend talked up their sense of style, and Jacket Time said their secret is “Style Strong.” Legend also asked about their issues with Grizzled Young Veterans. Kushida and Jiro got (relatively) serious) and cut a promo in Japanese warning GYV about the match tonight. Legend threw up her arms because she didn’t understand, and Jiro stood up and said “Jacket Time!” and the crowd cheered.

(2) AMARI MILLER vs. IVY NILE

Nile held a brief headlock. Miller escaped and threw on a headscissors, which Nile broke from. Both workers were visibly confused by the presence of some bubbles; I couldn’t see where they were coming from. Nile took down Miller and did some push-ups on her back. Rollup by Miller got two and a crucifix got two more. A third attempt got two. Nile got up and tried to close in, but Miller got in some kicks. Basement dropkick by Miller. Spinkick missed and Nile slammed Miller hard, then tossed her across the ring with a single-leg takedown. Nile trapped Miller in her finisher for a quick tap.

WINNER: Ivy Nile at 3:42.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was the WWE Enhancement Special where the enhancer gets in way too much offense; on the upside, I rather like Miller’s offense. It’s still at about two-thirds of the speed you want to see, but she’s smooth and talented. Nile continues to look legitimate in the role of a stone cold killer)

-McKenzie spoke with Xyon Quinn. He said that now that he knows the game Elektra Lopez is playing, game on. McKenzie tried to throw to the ring, but Robert Stone stopped her. She said he was no longer a joke and it’s time people take him serious. On the other side of the frame, Von Wagner showed up and said last week was just the first, and now he’ll be pounding guys into the ground. Why? Because he can. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: There wasn’t much time to comment on Quinn, but he was effectively intense while we had him. Robert Stone wanting to be a serious manager will be…a lot of work, but I’m eager to see what they pull off. Wagner was cringey to the point of unwatchable. I want to find some positives, but he seemed totally lost)

-MSK spoke with their Shaman Bro, Matt Riddle. He took some things out of their fanny pack, most of which would never actually fit – a baseball bat, a pylon, and John Cena’s spinning US Championship belt. Riddle said all this stuff was weighing them down, and they need to let go and try to regain the tag team titles. Riddle reached in and got a scooter, and both members of MSK did the same and the three rode off on them.

(3) GURU RAAJ vs. HARLAND (w/Joe Gacy)

I really like what little I’ve seen of Raaj. Harland took him down early and leaned on Raaj’s temple with an elbow. Harland lifted Raaj, threw some stiff shots and side-slammed Raaj for the victory. After the match, Gacy asked if Harland felt better. Harland shook his head, and Gacy smiled and they entered the ring together. Harland brutalized Raaj briefly again and some officials cleared out Harland and Gacy.

WINNER: Harland at 1:03.

(Wells’s Analysis: Harland’s offense is very engaging in this enhancement setting)

-LA Knight cut a typically brief but effective promo threatening Grayson Waller to cheers.

-Harland walked down some stairs with Joe Gacy, surrounded by a gaggle of officials and refs. Harland tossed one (Brian Kendrick) down the stairs and chaos ensued.

(4) CORA JADE vs. DAKOTA KAI

Mandy Rose joined the commentary team before the break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Kai stunned Jade with a pump kick immediately and Jade got back into it with an uppercut. Rope run and Jade hit a rana, then a shotgut dropkick. Backslide got two for Jade. Rose meandered in and out of thoughts on commentary. Action went to the apron and Kai yanked Jade into the corner post from the other side, then rolled her in for two. Kai trapped Jade in a double wristlock, then slammed her for two. Kai worked further on Jade’s left arm as Rose said what Jade really needs is a mentor, but unfortunately she’s not Toxic Attraction material.

Jade escaped and threw some rights but Kai whipped her into a corner. Kai missed a face wash and Jade tossed her over and out of the ring. Kai reentered and Jade hit her with kicks and strikes. Jade went up and hit a missile dropkick for two. Backbreaker by Kai got two. Kai hit a face wash for two. Kai went under the ring and grabbed her shovel. The ref yanked it from her and Jade rolled her up for three.

Kai attacked after the decision was rendered, and Raquel Gonzalez made the save and ran Kai off. Toxic Attraction’s music played, bringing Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to ringside. Jade looked out at them and got attacked by Mandy Rose from behind. Rose left up the ramp with the tag champions.

WINNER: Cora Jade at 6:29.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent enough action, but Jade gains very little from winning as a result of this silly and contrived finish. Rose tried to fill time on the mic but really had very little to add besides the most basic of heel jabs)

-Grayson Waller walked through a space somewhere in the CWC, passing Tiffany Stratton, who said “My daddy says you’re terrible.” We didn’t see Stratton’s face, as she was walking away from the camera. Waller ran into Io Shirai, who yelled at him for kind of a while – long enough for him to pull up a chair – in Japanese. She left, and Waller said “I think she likes me.” [c]

(5) TONY D’ANGELO vs. ANDRE CHASE

NXT took us back to WarGames where Tony D’Angelo got his “trophy,” Pete Dunne’s mouth guard.

Chase tried to threaten D’Angelo, who threw a right and took Chase down with a waistlock. Chase hit a back elbow but got tossed into a corner headfirst, then another. D’Angelo hit a belly-to-belly on Chase, who bailed. He went up on the apron and D’Angelo tossed him inside. Chase was able to toss D’Angelo to the mat and hit a neckbreaker for a one count. Ground and pound by Chase. Chase pounded D’Angelo with stomps, counting out the letters “CHASE U” as he did so. Russian leg sweep got two for Chase. Chase snapped on a headlock but D’Angelo took Chase to a corner to break. D’Angelo pulled Chase’s sweater up over his face and pounded him, then hit a suplex. D’Angelo hit his fisherman buster and slam combo to finish.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 4:15.

Tony said he’s got the world on a string, if you know what he means. He took care of Andre Chase and says he’s head of the class now. He said he hit that “tea and crumpet” Pete Dunne right in his mouth.

Dunne hit the ramp and said D’Angelo talks a lot. The two jawed a little and D’Angelo said he’s got dealings to do with a guy, so they can figure this out next week. D’Angelo tried to blindside Dunne, who caught his hand and split his digits. D’Angelo bailed, and Dunne stomped on the case holding his mouth guard and put it back where it belongs.

(Wells’s Analysis: D’Angelo continues to do well in what’s essentially an enhancement match setting. Chase is a lot of fun in his role but I just don’t see a way to move him up the card without getting him a tag team partner that cleans up the messes he makes.)

-Grayson Waller attempted to enter a locker room, but Bron Breakker said he’s not welcome in there anymore after last week. Waller asked some lower-card talent if they agreed, and they did. Waller said “Superstars always have their own locker rooms anyway” and left. [c]

-We checked in on Brian Kendrick, who was being checked on by trainers. Vic said they’d update on his status as necessary.

(6) EDRIS ENOFE vs. BOA

This stems from a situation where Enofe faced Solo Sikoa two weeks ago, and Boa attacked both afterward before the two were able to overcome the threat and share a moment.

Enofe struck with some quick kicks and rights, then an uppercut. Boa ran the ropes and threw a kick at Enofe’s chest. Cover for one. A lot of Boa’s face point had already come off on Enofe’s chest. In the back, Sikoa watched on a monitor. Boa hit a double-underhook suplex and covered for two. Boa hit a knee to Enofe’s back and worked a headlock. Boa missed a kick and Enofe hit some rights, then a dropkick. Fisherman suplex by Enofe for two; bizarrely, the (new) ref didn’t start counting right away. Boa hit a roundhouse kick to finish.

WINNER: Boa at 3:02.

(Wells’s Analysis: More decent, though basic, offense by Boa. Enofe continues to shine in defeat, with great babyface fire and some very strong fundamentals and a growing moveset.)

-Raquel Gonzalez cut a promo on Dakota Kai, saying that this needs to end. She said she looks at their friendship as a positive, but she needs to end her. She said they should end this friendship how they started it: with a street fight. Ugh. Better yet, literally any other stip that isn’t nearly as overused? [c]

-Grayson Waller got into an expensive car (maybe; I don’t know cars) with an unseen young woman who may have been Tiffany Stratton if they’re playing a long con and the two are linked. He drove away from an interviewer trying to get a word with him to reveal LA Knight behind it, who had clearly been attacked by Waller.

(7) JACKET TIME (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Kushida and Drake opened. Kushida shot in for some kicks, then worked Drake on the mat until Drake got frustrated and Gibson calmed him down, saying “He’s trying to get into your head.” Drake threw a right but Kushida struck with kicks and a super clean arm drag. Jiro tagged in and twisted Drake’s arm, then immediately tagged out and Kushida twisted it further, then worked it on the mat. Blind tag by Gibson, who yanked Kushida from the ring and held him so Drake could hit a tope.

Back inside, Kushida fought in the heel corner against both men. Kushida tried to roll up Gibson, but Drake had made the blind tag and hit a neckbreaker. Cover for one. Drake worked a headlock and then noticed the Creed Brothers on the ramp. Kushida chopped both members of GYV and made the tag. Jiro got in some jacket-assisted shots and followed with a German suplex. Gibson tagged in Jiro fought them both off and hit them with a cross-body. Tag to Kushida, and Jacket Time hit a tandem dropkick on Gibson. Kushida worked a Hoverboard Lock but Drake dropkicked him in the corner. Gibson slammed Kushida for two. We got more looks at the Creed Brothers.

Kushida cleared Gibson and both members of GYV ended up on the ramp side, where the Creeds threatened them, then backed off and allowed Kushida and Jiro to hit planchas on both members of GYV. Jiro finished off Drake back in the ring.

WINNERS: Jacket Time at 6:08.

(Wells’s Analysis: Vic called this Jacket Time’s biggest win yet, but GYV really don’t ever win any matches, so is it really? Kushida is so wonderful in the ring it’s a shame to see him in such a support role, but this company just doesn’t know what to do with a technical wrestler with something of a language barrier)

-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes ran into Roderick Strong and Malcolm Bivens. Bivens made light of Trick, referring visually to a drawing that was behind them. Dexter Lumis had drawn a picture of Lumis running Williams off during the WarGames match. Williams freaked out. [c]

-Next week, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez meet in a street fight. Vic updated us on Cora Jade, saying her arm was re-aggravated in her match, and that Brian Kendrick had suffered a cervical fracture.

(8) BRON BREAKKER vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/Malcolm Bivens)

Are Diamond Mine faces because they’ve been feuding with heels? Is Breakker a face because he kicked Waller out of the locker room earlier? I don’t know, gang. Strong shot in early and Breakker shoved him off. A corner graphic promoted Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo next week, and we also saw Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on the perch.

Breakker hit a long delayed suplex. Action went outside and Strong shoved Breakker into the announce table, then slammed him on it and the match went to split-screen. [c]

Yet another match was announced for next week (Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams). Strong controlled as the match slowed down. Strong worked the Stronghold, but Breakker kicked him off and over the top rope. Strong reentered just to get spiked by a spinebuster. Slams and a Frankensteiner by Breakker. Belly-to-belly by Breakker got two. Strong flew through a suplex attempt but got speared a few times in the corner. Strong threw some chops and ran the ropes to get his elbows in. Samoan Drop by Strong got two.

[OVERRUN]

Strong set Breakker up on the top and hit a superplex, then a double-underhook slam for two. Breakker tried to close in but Strong hit some high kicks. Breakker caught and slammed Strong. Breakker powerslammed Strong to win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 9:59.

After the decision, Tommaso Ciampa showed up and took Breakker out. He yelled “Welcome back to the deep end” at Breakker. The audience chanted “Psycho Killer” as the show went off with a five-minute overrun.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ciampa’s name was so nonexistent on the show tonight, I was worried he was the next to decide not to re-sign. I can’t imagine anyone but Breakker being next NXT Champion after this, and beyond that, Breakker might have to hold it for a while because I’m not seeing an obvious threat to him (unless Waller continues to rise up the card). A perfectly decent, if perfunctory, main event match)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There was quite a bit to like on the show this week, as the show continued to work ongoing feuds and book matches in the short-term to blow off simmering issues. Without Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, though, it’s one more nail in the coffin and the absence of just those two guys really did make it seem like a different show. If the band-aid hadn’t completely been ripped off with 2.0’s arrival, it would seem to be nearly complete as those two stalwarts move on from the company. As cruel as the reality is, it does seem that with some of these veterans out of the way, the show can really be what WWE wants it to be. Whether fans will grow to accept that is the big question.

I unfortunately had some real-life reasons for a late start today, but if you aren’t listening already, stream PWT Talks NXT with Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg tomorrow. Cheers.