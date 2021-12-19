News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-19-2016) Braun’s push, Roadblock fallout, Enzo’s sensitivity training, Charlotte, Sheamus/Cesaro, more (109 min.)

December 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 19, 2016 WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks with callers immediately after Raw with tons of varied thoughts on key segments including the Cesaro-Sheamus dynamic, Charlotte-Bayley, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns, a potential new Shield-like group, Braun’s monster push, Enzo’s sensitivity training class, and more including a half dozen email topics at the end.

