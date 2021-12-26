12/23 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: End of the year look back episode featuring old matches including Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

Weekly intro video.

-Josh and Scott introduced the show in front of a fireplace setting at Skyway Studios in Nashville. They said tonight we would see the best matches of 2021 and three of the year end awards.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. RICH SWANN & MOOSE & CHRIS SABIN

This match was from the Hard To Kill PPV in January. The match was joined in progress after Moose got the hot tag. Omega got the pin on Swann after the One Winged Angel.

WINNERS: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

-Josh and Scott talked about the Forbidden Doorway and speculated about who we might see next year. [c]

-Chris Sabin gave Jordynne Grace tips on winning the Ultimate X match. In a montage, Grace did pull-ups for over an hour. Sabin lost count of how many she did.

-Josh and Scott talked about the upcoming Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. They talked about the new faces in Impact from the past year. A video package showed clips of Matt Cardona, Kenny Omega, W. Morrissey, Jay White, Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James, Christian Cage, Christopher Daniels, and Jonah.

-Scott said to expect the unexpected and talked about the new arrivals with Josh. [c]

-Josh and Scott discussed the tag team division.

(2) FINJUICE (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

This match was from the Rebellion PPV and was joined in progress. Juice pinned Anderson with a small package to retain the tag team titles.

WINNERS: Finjuice

-Scott talked about the working relationship between Impact and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Josh listed the nominees for Tag Team of the Year (The Good Brothers, Finjuice, Bullet Club, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack). Josh pitched to the winners, who were the Good Brothers. A taped Good Brothers promo aired. They thanked the fans and bragged about their accomplishments. They said the new year would bring more awards. In the studio, Josh and Scott congratulated the Good Brothers. [c]

-Scott said one of the most pivotal matches in wrestling history was title vs. title at Rebellion.

(3) RICH SWANN vs. KENNY OMEGA

This Impact Title vs. AEW Title match was joined in progress shortly before the ref bump. Omega won after the One Winged Angel.

WINNER: Kenny Omega

-Scott and Josh talked about the match, Christian Cage beating Omega on AEW Rampage, Josh Alexander beating Cage, and Moose getting the belt from Alexander. [c]

-Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt talked about Deonna’s Texas Death Match against Mickie James at Hard To Kill. Deonna said the last time she won the title, it was in a no-DQ match. Deonna said ending Mickie’s reign would be sweet.

-Josh and Scott talked about Deonna kicking down the Forbidden Door and showing up at ROH’s Final Battle show to challenge Rok-C. They said that Deonna could possibly hold three titles soon.

Josh listed the nominees for Knockouts Match of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich, Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz, Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace, and Fire N Flava vs. Decay. Deonna vs. Mickie won the award.

(4) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MICKIE JAMES

This match from Bound For Glory was joined in progress. Mickie got the win after a kick.

WINNER: Mickie James

-Scott and Josh talked about the match and Mickie’s upcoming defense at Hard To Kill. The discussion switched to Trey Miguel. A clip showed Trey Miguel knocking on Scott D’Amore’s office door. Gail Kim approached. Trey demanded a one-on-one match with Steve Maclin. Gail granted him the match at Hard To Kill. [c]

-A video aired with someone speaking in Russian. At the very end, a brief clip was shown of Masha Slamovich. Coming soon.

-Scott and Josh talked about Hard To Kill and the awards. They talked about last week’s contract signing. A clip aired of the contract signing, including Moose throwing Matt Cardona through a table and Cardona accidentally hitting Chelsea with a chair.

-A promo video aired of Matt Cardona talking about his road to the title match. Match clips were shown as well. Cardona said this is his moment. He said we wouldn’t get the happy-go-lucky version of himself, but the version that has waited 18 years for this opportunity.

Back in the studio, Josh and Scott talked about the match at Hard To Kill. [c]

-Scott said it was a close race for Knockout of the Year and we would find out who won later tonight.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. TJP vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton)

This match was also from the Rebellion PPV. Alexander pinned Ace to get the victory.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Scott said that Alexander had a career-defining year in 2021. Josh said we would hear more about Alexander’s year next week. [c]

-Violent By Design and The Good Brothers cut a backstage promo talking about teaming at Hard To Kill. Eric Young said it was a temporary arrangement. He said the damage they would unleash would be permanent.

-Josh and Scott talked about the match at Hard To Kill. They talked about the Knockout of the Year award. They discussed Jordynne Grace’s accomplishments throughout the year.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. FALLAH BAHH vs. CHELSEA GREEN vs. JOHN SKYLER vs. CRAZZY STEVE vs. MADISON RAYNE

This match was from the Bound For Glory pre-show and crowned the first ever Digital Media Champion. Grace beat Skyler with the Grace Driver to win the title.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace

-Scott and Josh discussed the Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill and teased that the Knockout of the Year award was next. [c]

-Josh and Scott talked about the Knockout of the Year award. They pitched to a Deonna Purrazzo taped promo. Deonna talked about winning the award for the second year in a row. She discussed her accomplishments throughout the year. She said we are in the Age of the Virtuosa.

Back in the studio, Josh and Scott talked about Deonna and said we would have three more awards next week. They talked about Josh Alexander betting on himself and cashing in Option C to face Christian Cage for the World Title at Bound For Glory.

(7) CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

This was one of the Impact Match of the Year nominees. Alexander beat Cage for the title, but Moose cashed in his title shot afterwards and immediately beat Alexander.

WINNER: Josh Alexander, who was promptly defeated by Moose.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Next week: another look back at 2021 and more awards.

