ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/29: Final Appearance on TNT, New Year’s Smash Edition, JR Returns, Two Trios Matches, Rosa vs. Cargill in TBS Championship Tournament Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

NEW YEAR’S SMASH EDITION

DECEMBER 29, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Adam Cole defeated Orange Cassidy. Kyle O’Reilly made his first appearance for AEW in this match. Cole, O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish were members of the Undisputed Era in NXT from 2017-2021. Fish and O’Reilly were reDRagon in Ring of Honor.

They announced that “Hangman” Adam Page would defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson on the debut show for Dynamite on TBS on January 5. Danielson interrupted Page, who was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, and proposed they have judges for the match in case it goes to the time limit. (This was done at WCW WrestleWar 1989 when Ric Flair defeated Ricky Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.)

MJF cut a promo with the Pinnacle by his side in a backstage segment. He said it was CM Punk causing tension within the group.

Wardlow defeated “Captain” Shawn Dean.

Dan Lambert cut a promo railing on the fans and Tony Khan. He said you need to be an EVP or be his buddy to shine. He noted Scorpio Sky beat Chris Jericho twice, and Ethan Page has dressed & wrestled & won better than anyone in the company. He also questioned how he’s going to be the one to get Cody cheered when Cody is a bigger dick than him?

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker took issue with Riho getting a championship match. She said she didn’t slide in and take anyone’s spot, is a pillar of the company, and built the women’s division from the ground up.

A video aired about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Ruby Soho defeated Nyla Rose to advance to the finals of the TBS Championship tournament.

Malakai Black defeated Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blondes.

CM Punk & Darby Allin & Sting defeated Pinnacle members MJF & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood).

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite and taping of Rampage will emanate from a familiar site for AEW wrestling in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. It is an amphitheater connected to TIAA Bank Field, home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars which of course is owned by the Khan family. It has hosted many shows including this year’s Double or Nothing which saw the return of a full complement of fans. Daily’s Place also housed AEW television for the height on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from beginning in March of 2020.

Tonight’s episode will feature the return of Jim Ross on commentary. He has been out due to receiving radiation treatment for skin cancer, which he announced having back in October. I think I speak for everyone when I say we are thrilled to have him back on TV, but first and foremost we hope he is in a good place health wise.

This past Monday, December 26, marked one year since the passing of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Multiple wrestlers have tweeted #BrodieLeeForever and their thoughts and memories of Brodie. I would have to do a separate report to include everyone’s tweets, which shows you the impact he had on his colleagues and the business. AEW acknowledged it, and I will include WWE Champion Big E’s tweet as well for those that didn’t see it:

Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/j9XPD5b3Lx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

Trios Match: Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia

The saga continues tonight as Eddie Kingston teams with long-time associates Santana & Ortiz to take on 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. The latest chapter in this story unfolded on Rampage when the aforementioned parties were involved in a 10-man tag. AEW World Tag Team Champions joined Kingston and Santana & Ortiz but came up short to the Acclaimed, 2point0, and Garcia. Garcia rolled up Kingston for the pin.

They ran a post-match angle where Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed hit Kingston with his boombox. Jurassic Express came out to clear the ring of the heels. Then they handed the Lucha Brothers their tag team championship belts. Jurassic Express are the #1 ranked tag team while Santana & Ortiz rest at #4.

So pumped to have JR back to add his touch on The Embarrassment of Eddie Kingston. This Wednesday night. #aew #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT — Matt 2point0 (@MattTheShow) December 27, 2021

We came into @AEW looking for a fight. We end the year by finishing one. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/tAOtjEAWCI — Jeff 2point0 (@JeffTheShow) December 24, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: There’s not much to say here other than this being a mechanism to keep things moving. Santana & Ortiz are getting more time lately and so I’d keep an eye on what they’re doing with them. The Inner Circle is all but dead (I think) and I wonder if they are positioning themselves for a championship match soon.

Trios Match: Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Berretta) vs. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

Things keep rolling tonight between Adam Cole and the Best Friends when Cole pairs with his old Undisputed Era buddies Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish (former reDRagon in Ring of Honor) to take on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor & Trent Berretta.

Last week in Cole’s victory over Cassidy, O’Reilly made his AEW debut by getting involved in the finish of the match. After Cassidy hit Beach Break on Cole for a near-fall, Cole went to the floor. Fish came out followed by O’Reilly who attacked Cassidy from behind. They did a post-match attack and then Taylor & Berretta came out, who got fended off by Cole and O’Reilly. The Young Bucks, Cole’s SuperKliq associates, came out and questioned whether Cole knew about O’Reilly to which he said he did. They did not look pleased.

Tonight, will be O’Reilly’s first AEW in-ring appearance.

Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

Also, reDRagon is back!!! — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I love Adam Cole, but man does it seem like he’s always in a Trios match or a 10-man. I get keeping people busy and sometimes there’s only so much you can do. I’m not that worried, because I believe bigger things are in store. I’m not breaking any news when I say expect issues between the Bucks and Fish & O’Reilly with Cole caught in the middle. Kenny Omega will be back at some point and that’ll really throw everything for a loop. Ultimately it will be about Cole vs. Omega. I’ll be here for it!

TBS Championship Tournament Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill

We head towards the finish line of the TBS Championship tournament when Thunder Rosa takes on Jade Cargill to determine who will go to the finals and face Ruby Soho. Ruby defeated Nyla Rose during last week’s episode of Dynamite.

There’s a lot of heat between Rosa and Cargill. On the December 13 airing of Dark Elevation (recorded during the December 8 Dynamite and Rampage tapings on Long Island), Tony Schiavone interviewed Rosa after her quick victory over Gabby Ortiz. She said she was ready to become the first ever TBS Champion when Mark Sterling appeared with his protegee Cargill. To make a long story short, Sterling accused Rosa of being jealous of Cargill’s success. Rosa took issue with that, saying Cargill has no respect for any woman considering everything was handed to her. She then called her a bitch (shocking), to which Cargill took issue.

Cargill defeated Valentina Rossi on the December 14 airing of Dark. Rosa defeated Amber Rodriguez on the December 20 airing of Dark Elevation and Dani Mo during this week’s airing.

Not going to Underestimate the Rookie Sensation @Jade_Cargill it's going to be a fight! Tune in tomorrow Night to see who advances to the Finals! And Stay out my business SIMP @MarkSterlingEsq ! #AEWDynamite @AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SwIQlQjTfD — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 28, 2021

Times up @thunderrosa22 ! By the end of #aewdynamite tomorrow people will just be calling you Rosa, because Jade is stealing your Thunder! (My team advised me not to say that line, but this is the last Dynamite on @tntdrama and you only live once!!) @AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/gkUOkOl9Eh — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) December 28, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I’d much rather see Rosa win this and go on to face Ruby. That feels like a bigger match and with the TBS Championship being a new title, to me it would be smart business to have the best match possible as the final. I don’t rule out Cargill. I know I’ve picked Cargill to win it all, but with Baker as the current world champion I would think they’d want a babyface to win the TBS. That’s not cut in stone, but we’ll see what they do.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!