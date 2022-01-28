FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell’s final Rumble preview, WM speculation, live callers and emails (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-24-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw, including grading the final Raw hype for the Royal Rumble. They take live calls and answer email questions throughout the show including many Raw-related topics, WrestleMania line-up developments, Hall of Fame, and more. In the VIP Aftershow they answer even more email questions and talk about Evan Bourne’s questionable WWE future.

