FREE PODCAST 2/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Bliss news, RK-Toga party, final Chamber hype, Women’s Gauntlet, Owens-Austin potential, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Women’s Gauntlet match including a standout effort by Rhea Ripley, the latest Alexa Bliss developments, potential of a Kevin Owens-Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton, the end of Dana Brooke’s 24/7 Title reign after breaking Reggie’s heart, and more.

