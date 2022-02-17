VIP AUDIO 2/17 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kyle Ross joins Frank to look back on WCW SuperBrawl II from 1992 including Pillman vs. Liger, Zbyszko & Austin vs. Windham & Rhodes, Rude vs. Steamboat, Sting vs. Luger, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kyle Ross from the Top Rope Nation Podcast debuts for the Torch to review WCW SuperBrawl II from 1992 with Frank. They open the show giving thoughts on recent events with Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and compare it to other departures through the years. They then run down the entire card of SuperBrawl, which featured a historic match between Flyin’ Brian Pillman and Jushin Liger, Larry Zbyszko & Stunning Steve (eventually “Stone Cold” Steve Austin) vs. Barry Windham & a young Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat challenging Rick Rude for the U.S. Championship, and Sting challenging Lex Luger for the WCW Championship in what turned out to be Luger’s last WCW at the time.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO