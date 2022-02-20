News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #160 of the PWTorch (2-13-92) including Sid and Undertaker turn at SNME, WM 8 card continues to take shape, Money Inc. win tag titles, more (149 min.)

February 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing SNME on Fox, which included Sid Justice turning on Hulk Hogan, and the Undertaker protecting Savage and Elizabeth against Jake Roberts. The two also discuss their favorite era of the Undertaker, defending Lex Luger’s WCW run, Money Inc. winning the tag titles over LOD, Jim Cornette’s thoughts on wrestling today, part three of a Torch Talk with Dr. D. David Shultz, and much more!

