VIP AUDIO 2/20 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Tom tracks NXT recruits through Level Up’s debut episode including Harland, Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley, Javier Bernal, more (33 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup of the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast and “NXT Eight Years Back” VIP podcast introduces a new monthly update tracking the development of WWE recruits as filtered through the new preliminary program, NXT Level Up. In this premiere edition, Stoup explains part of the motivation behind the podcast, and runs down basic histories and observations on Level Up’s first featured talents including Harland, Fallon Henley, Javier Bernal, Kayla Inlay, Ivy Nile, and the debuting Tatum Paxley.

