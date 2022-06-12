SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WRESTLING REVOLVER STRANGER THANGS SHOW REPORT

JUNE 11, 2022

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY JUSTIN MCCLELLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) RICH SWANN vs. JORDAN OLIVER

Swann defeated Oliver in 14 minutes with the 450 splash.

(McClelland’s Analysis: Super hot opener with impressive moves from both guys. Probably peaked about two minutes before the end – a very common theme of the show – but one of the highlights of the night.)

(2) BILLIE STARKS vs. COLE RADRICK vs. TRE LAMAR vs. AIDEN PRINCE vs. NATE WINGS vs. JESSICKA HAVOK – Sudden Death Scramble

Havok pinned Wings in about 8 minutes with an avalanche tombstone piledriver.

(McClelland’s Analysis: All action match, like you expect from these kind of matches and it didn’t over stay its welcome. Some botches but also some fun moves. Havok winning shouldn’t have been a surprise since she was the only competitor to get her own entrance.)

(3) MADMAN FULTON vs. WARHORSE

Fulton pinned Warhorse in about 16 minutes with End of Days.

(McClelland’s Analysis: Match felt like it was about 80 percent Fulton on offense with Warhorse fighting from beneath and trying to mount comebacks before getting cut off again. I think people were expecting more of a comedy match but this was mostly serious. Definitely went too long. People were very excited to see head banging/hair battle from both competitors afterwards.)

(4) TREY MIGUEL vs. ALEX SHLLEY – Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship

Miguel pinned Shelley in about 15 minutes with a cradle. Shelley had Miguel in the Motor City Stretch but Miguel spit something in Shelley’s eyes, which led to the finish. Afterwards Shelley appeared to go heel because of the cheating and beat down Miguel and stomped on the title. All of this led to Miguel challenging the Motor City Machine Guns to face him and Zachary Wentz when Revolver returns to Dayton on August 21.

(McClelland’s Analysis: A great match with a weird finish. I thought these two meshed their styles perfectly and it really was an awesome match. Even the end was fine but the post-match angle was confusing. Why is Shelley the heel when Miguel cheated? I’d still recommend the match as both guys are doing tremendous work.)

(5) MYRON REED vs. ALEX COLON – Dayton Street Fight

Colon pinned Reed in about 16 minutes with the Gedo Clutch of all things after the expected crazy weapons brawl.

(McClelland’s Analysis: I was dreading this match but it wasn’t as bad as I thought. Colon does a lot of gore fests in GCW but this match was just weapons and crazy dives with no blood at all. Reed did his crazy jump over the top rope to give a guy a cutter and send both guys crashing to the floor move. Very funny to see a scientific move win the match after all the chair shots and door breakings.)

(6) PRISONERS OF SOCIETY vs. INFRARED vs. THE DAD SCOUTS – Revolver Tag Team Championship

P.O.S. retained the title when Westin pinned one of Infrared with a Coast to Coast in about 17 minutes.

(McClelland’s Analysis: Match was a definite mish-mosh of comedy spots with the Dad Scouts (Manning does several moves while reading the Boy Scout manual, for example) and more serious stuff when it was Infrared and the Prisoners. Match was better than you’d expect but again kind of long for a semi-comedy bout. It got over huge with the live crowd so I can’t fault it too much.)

(7) DAMIAN CHAMBERS vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Callahan beat Chambers in under a minute with a piledriver. Match was set up by Chambers cutting a whiny promo about being held back by management and issuing an open challenge

(McClelland’s Analysis: Whiny heel cutting a work-shoot promo is pretty overdone but this was just a bit to get Callahan a babyface pop and cameo on the show.)

(8) LEGENDARY LARRY D vs. CRASH JAXSON

Jaxon beat Larry in 12 minutes with a powerbomb after Larry was giving Jaxon 12 punches in the corner.

(McClelland’s Analysis: This was so long and boring. Way too late in the show for this match. Both guys worked hard but they are big dudes and the crowd needed something more high energy at this point (3 hours in). There were a lot of rest holds too that wouldn’t have been needed if the match had been kept to 6-8 minutes.)

(9) JT DUNN vs. JAKE CHRIST – Revolver Championship

Dunn pinned Christ in 17 minutes after Dunn’s manager interfered a lot and Dunn low blowed Crist. Lots of weapons in this match even though it was never announced as no-DQ or anything. Afterwards Crist cut a promo putting over Dayton’s recent rich indy wrestling tradition and teased retirement but then turned on the crowd, saying when times were hard on him, everyone abandoned him and he could only count on himself.

(McClelland’s Analysis: This was a Dick Togo special, with all the interference, Crist is very popular in Dayton which helped the match. He had terrible luck with chairs and doors that kept falling over before he could do the move he wanted to. The post-match angle is awkward as it touches on some very real, very serious problems and is fairly uncomfortable.)

(10) JON MOXLEY vs. MIKE BAILEY

Moxley beat Bailey in about 15 minutes with the Paradigm Shift.

(McClelland’s Analysis: Fantastic match, a definite highlight of the evening that lived up to expectations. Bailey did a crazy moonsault off some sort of tall apparatus in the crowd. Mox and Bailey meshed great. A really great capper to the night.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very good show with 3-4 really great matches (depending on how much you liked the comedy in the tag title match). The show was hurt by being almost four hours long, which even Moxley alluded to in his post match promo where he thanked the crowd for keeping the energy up through a long show. Some judicious editing in times of some of the matches would have helped tremendously but I would definitely recommend ordering the replay to see the highlights.

