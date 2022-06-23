RADICAN’S 2022 Show & Match of the Year Contenders list: Ongoing rankings of show and match of the year updated throughout 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican Note: This page will be where I list my rankings for Show and Match of the Year for 2022.

To qualify for the MOTYC list, a match has to get ****½ or higher. To qualify for the Show of the Year rankings, a show has to be given a score of 8.0 or higher.

LAST UPDATE: May 23, 2022

RADICAN’S 2022 SHOW OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (9.0)

(2) AEW “Revolution” PPV, March 6, 2022. (9.0)

(3) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (8.5)

(4) Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(5) Impact Wrestling “Hard To Kill 2022” PPV, Jan. 8 2022. (8.5)

(6) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(7) GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (8.5)

(8) NJPW “Capital Collision,” May 14, 2022. (8.5)

(9) ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (8.0)

(10) NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (8.0)

(11) PWG “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ‘N’ Roll)” Blu-ray release, taped Nov. 21, 2021 and released in 2022. (8.0)

RADICAN’S 2022 MATCH OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) C.M. Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar match, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March. 6, 2022. (*****)

(2) ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (*****)

(3) Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne, DEFY “DEFY 50,” Feb. 26, 2022. (*****)

(4) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “Hell in a Cell,” June 5, 2022. (****3/4)

(5) X-Pac vs. Joey Janela, GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (****3/4)

(6) Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, AEW “Rampage,” taped April 6, 2022 and aired April 8, 2022. (****1/2)

(7) AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), AEW “Dynamite,” April 6, 2022. (****1/2)

(8) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (****1/2)

(9) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (****½)

(10) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(11) IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(12) Chris Jericho & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker & Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena, AEW “Double or Nothing,” May 29, 2022. (****1/2)

(13) Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (****1/2)

(14) AEW Tag Team Champions Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. Matt & Nick Jackson vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March 6, 2022. (****½)

(15) Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick, GCW “Bloodsport 8,” March 31, 2022. (****1/2)

(16) Biff Busick vs. Slade, Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (****½)

(17) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay, NJPW “Capital Collision” PPV, May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(18) The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Kenta Oscuro & Rey Fenix), AEW “Rampage,” June 3, 2022. (****1/2)

(19) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii, NJPW Capital Collision PPV,” May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(20) Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Flamita, AAA “Show Center Championship,” March 12, 2022. (****½)

(21) Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr, NJPW Cup 2022, March 21, 20222. (****1/2)

(22) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito, NJPW Cup 2022 Finals, March 27, 2022. (****1/2)

(23) Tetsuya Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada, NJPW Cup 2022, March 26, 2022. (****1/2)

