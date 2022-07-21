FREE PODCAST 7/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss the build for Ric Flair’s last match, new AEW tag team champs, Fyter Fest Night 2, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin this week’s show talking about the build for Ric Flair’s last match, specifically the “Road to” series that is being aired on YouTube and Fite. From there, topics include the new AEW tag team champs, Fyter Fest Night 2, ROH’s card, and a bunch of emails with $5 challenge questions.

