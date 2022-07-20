SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jungle Boy has returned to AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus defeated The Varsity Blonds in quick fashion on this week’s Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite. After the match, they took extra liberties against their opponents and beat them up until Jungle Boy’s music hit. He slowly walked to the ring with a steel chair, but was confronted outside of the ring by Luchasaurus. The two looked as if they would fight one another. Instead, Luchasaurus moved out of the way and allowed him to run and attack Cage. Cage dashed out of the ring and ran through the crowd as Jungle Boy pursued him.

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They lost the titles to The Young Bucks in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite. Cage, a former mentor of Jungle Boy, turned on him after the match and put him on the shelf for nearly a month.

