This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Excellent video package to kick off the show detailing the Cora Jade/Roxanne Perez angle from last week. A tone setter and something that let the audience know what the major story is right away.

-Cameron Grimes and JD McDonagh had some really good chemistry, but unless Grimes is heading to the main roster, I question pushing McDonagh over him in this clean of a fashion. McDonagh is slated for Bron Breakker, but we know the endgame there. No need to sacrifice another upper tier babyface just so he can job to Breakker.

-They did a nice job of having various talent in the women’s division talk about the importance of winning the battle royal later in the main event. Major stakes were on the line and a handful of wrestlers talking about them enhanced the aura of the match.

-The heel promo Cora Jade cut in the middle of the ring was by far her best work to date. She looked comfortable in the heel role and had the mannerisms and facial expressions down. Good stuff.

-It’s crazy that Roderick Strong went from being a part of the hottest faction in NXT history, to being essentially irrelevant on the show right now.

-Pretty Deadly is fantastic. A perfect WWE style act. I wouldn’t expect much as far as major feuds go in NXT because they are main roster bound sooner than later.

-Hey! I know those guys! Joe Gacy revealed the identities of his followers and called them The Dyad. Does anyone care? I really need to see something fresh out of Gacy to indicate whether or not we’ve seen his ceiling or not.

-Ya know, that was Bron Breakker best promo yet. It felt authentic. It felt like him out there. He wasn’t overly thankful to the audience or spouting corporate catch phrases, he was simply threatening revenge and doing so in an intense way.

-Solo Sikoa has made Von Wagner more relevant and effective than I ever thought he could be. Sikoa has skills. Lots of them.

-The Axiom thing is weird, but I’m in for now. It’s unique. Pro wrestling needs that. Thumbs up so far.

-How is it that Carmelo Hayes doesn’t have a feud going on right now? He’s a standout star on the show and needs material. Period. I mean what are we doing here?

-When Zoey Stark entered the match, you knew she was winning, but it didn’t hurt the moment. The audience popped for her and Rose vs. Stark is on deck. Good feud for both women.

