FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (7-31-2012) Comparing main event potential of Cody, Ziggler, Cesaro, rape joke, Raw 1,001 ratings plummet (181 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-31-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss and dissect Raw #1,001 including why the ratings plummeted after last week’s huge success, analysis of A.W.’s endorsement of his wrestler by comparing his ring style to a man committing rape, did it work against C.M. Punk that his first heel promo included arguing with another top heel, plus much more. Live calls throughout the first 80 minutes, then another 80 minutes of email questions and VIP exclusive analysis including speculation on whether Cody Rhodes, Cesaro, or Dolph Ziggler had a better chance to have a run with the WWE Title.

