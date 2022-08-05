8/5 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns addressing McIntyre challenge at Clash, Gauntlet for title shot at Liv, Nakamura vs. Ludwig

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C.

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-A length video package aired on Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns and The Usos were shown arriving in separate SUVs.

-They went to ringside to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. McAfee excitedly stood and recapped clips of his match against Corbin. He celebrated kicking Corbin in the balls, getting back at him doing that to him days earlier. He used a telestrator to point at Corbin’s crotch. He said the circle was intentionally small to reflect the target size. He called it a magical ending and a storybook ending that will go in the documentary of his life. They cut backstage to Corbin watching the monitor. He wasn’t pleased. Then he heard laughter. Behind him was a gathering of wrestlers watching and laughing. Ricochet said karma is a beautiful thing and laughed. Corbin said he could wipe that smile off his face. Ricochet challenged him to give it a try. He said he’s heading to the ring and the smile will be waiting for him. Cole said Ricochet is calling him Pouty Corbin now.

(1) HAPPY CORBIN vs. RICHOCET

Ricochet made his entrance. As Corbin came out next, he said he thinks it’s possible Corbin can learn a lesson from all this. He said they’re all hoping for that. Corbin took Ricochet down with a clothesline early. Ricochet flip-bumped. Corbin looked over at McAfee. Ricochet made a comeback and kicked Corbin at ringside near his forehead. It showed a lot of light. He kicked him again and then went for a back flip off the ring apron. Corbin moved and then threw Ricochet into the ringpost. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Corbin gave Ricochet a high backdrop. Cole made a big deal out of the height and they replayed it in slo-mo. McAfee said he’s never seen a bored crowd when Ricochet wrestles. Cole said Ricochet loves what he’s doing, too. Corbin scored a near fall. Fans chanted “Bum Ass Corbin.” Ricochet landed a Deep Six for a near fall next. Corbin knocked Ricochet off the top rope, then stared over at McAfee when McAfee stood and yelled at him. Ricochet recovered and shoved Corbin off balance. Corbin landed crotch-first. Ricochet then landed the 450 splash for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The backstage scene of wrestlers gathered and laughing at Corbin felt orchestrated and cheesy, like they have nothing better to do. The Ricochet win could be seen as another statement by Paul Levesque regarding who he’s going to push better. That said, McAfee was instrumental in the outcome, so it didn’t do a lot for Ricochet. But a month ago you’d expected Ricochet to lose clean.

-Cole commented on a clip of Liv Morgan tapping before the ref counted Ronda Rousey’s shoulders down. He said they’d address the controversy later. He plugged the Gauntlet Match coming up to determine Liv’s next challenger.

-They showed Sami Zayn backstage kissing the sign indicating it was Roman Reigns’s locker room. [c]

-Sami knocked on the door. Out came the Usos. Sammy was thrilled. Jey was happier to see him than Jey. Sami asked how Paul Heyman is doing. Jimmy said he needed some time at home after the table thing at Summerslam. He said he wanted to talk to Reigns. He was going to walk into the locker room, but Jey blocked him. Jimmy said he’d shoot him a text when it was a better time. Sami looked frustrated and a little hurt.

-McAfee said Sami is nowhere near on the Tribal Chief’s schedule, and that’s tough for Sami to take. Cole then threw to a video recap of the Morgan-Rousey match. Cole noted that Rousey was suspended for her post-match shove of the referee in frustration.

-Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. McAfee, predictably, went bonkers. [c]

-A flashback aired from the APr. 27, 2000 Smackdown featuring DX and Shane McMahon and Steve Austin and then Austin destroying their tour bus. McAfee said that was 22 years ago.

(2) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. LUDVIG KAISER (w/Gunther)