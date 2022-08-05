VIP AUDIO 8/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 7 – Chris Sabin. Sarah Flannery guests to celebrate the career of an Impact/TNA legend (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the seventh edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, and a man who has done it all in the world of TNA and Impact Wrestling since 2003 – Chris Sabin. Yes, throw up your palms and point as we Hail Sabin, and pay tribute to a career that is all too often overlooked. However, as our special guest Sarah Flannery attests, it’s a career that upon closer examination stacks up extremely well next to some of the more celebrated stars of Sabin’s generation. Alan and Sarah discuss just how insanely good Sabin was from the get-go, and the tools that made him a natural in ring, plus some of his greatest matches in both the singles and tag ranks. All this and some wild tangents down the side streets of the early 2000s Mid-West indy scene, which lead to a near three-hour show. Check it out!

