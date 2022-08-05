VIP AUDIO 8/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Is Warner Media-Discovery merger likely to hurt AEW, Ahmed Johnson’s story, Reigns overrated, Akira Taue, Women’s Wrestling in Japan, Jungle Boy off track, Punk on Sasha, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Tony Khan’s Tweet about being longest-tenured CEO and general AEW bragging
- What’s the story of Ahmed Johnson in the WWF in the ’90s?
- Would it be a good move for Paul Levesque to change Raw and Smackdown announcers?
- Is Roman Reigns in general and the Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match specifically being overhyped and over-praised?
- What’s the history behind men and women being in separate companies in Japanese wrestling? Should New Japan have women on their shows in 2022?
- When was Vince McMahon good at the creative role? What eras were his strengths on display?
- Pushback on criticism of Jungle Boy’s promos lately and showing arrogance that’s not in step with his presentation and character.
- Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s comments about Sasha Banks and Naomi with some added historical perspective on Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin.
- Will Tony Khan calm down and let Dynamite breath a little bit once he presumably has a new bigger TV deal in place?
- Should AEW be worried about the Warner Media-Discover merger?
- While Raw is already better thanks to “an absence of irritations,” what big picture changes would still benefit the product?
- Shouldn’t Akira Taue get more acclaim as one of the four key names of the 1990s and ’90s All Japan classic era?
- Who would be Wade and who would be Todd in various famous tag teams and pop culture pairings over the decades from a list offered by a listener?
- Which wrestlers did they think would become big stars who didn’t and which stars became big stars they didn’t think would?
- Who is their tip to win the English Premier League this year?
- What are their favorite and least favorite wrestling belts over the decades?
- In defense of Nick Khan.
- Thoughts on wrestlers lying or working people outside of the confines of pro wrestling shows.
- Is Edge accurately depicting the tone of The Brood these days?
- Is it safe to say Paul Levesque is already showing he will do a better job promoting women wrestlers?
- Should Dax and Cash replaced Shawn and Marty as the go-to comparison of a standout personality and a secondary personality in a tag team?
