IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

AUGUST 4, 2022 (RECORDED)

LOUISVILLE, KY AT OLD FORESTER’S PARISTOWN HALL

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of Honor No More attacking the production truck last week.

-Weekly intro video.

(1) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. ROSEMARY (w/Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka)

They had a standoff until Deonna slapped Rosemary. Rosemary choked Deonna. Deonna worked on Rosemary’s arm. Rosemary won a test of strength, then charged Deonna in the corner. Rosemary bit Deonna on the top of the head and followed up with a bulldog. Deonna snapped Rosemary’s neck on the top rope.

Deonna continued to work on Rosemary’s arm. Deonna gave Rosemary a clothesline for a two count. Deonna stomped Rosemary’s arm. Rosemary made a comeback and stretched Deonna over the ropes. Deonna tossed Rosemary to the mat from the top rope and scored a two count. Deonna put Rosemary in an armbar. Rosemary fought out of it.

Deonna and Rosemary landed kicks at the same time. Rosemary gave Deonna two clotheslines and a sling blade. After trading the advantage, Rosemary went for a spear, but Deonna turned it into an armbar. Rosemary kicked Deonna to the outside. Deonna argued with Taya and Jessicka. Jessicka argued with the referee on the apron as Taya tried to pull her down.

Rosemary got the spear on Deonna, but the referee was tied up with Jessicka. Deonna rolled up Rosemary for the pin. Rosemary was despondent after the match.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid opener. It was a decent match, but was mostly a backdrop to forward the story of Jessicka causing problems with Rosemary. Deonna picked up another win after losing a few over the last few weeks.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and plugged Emergence. They ran down the matches for tonight as well.

-Matt Taven addressed Honor No More backstage. Eddie Edwards said they needed trust in the 5 on 5 match. He said they need to count on each other. He said he had questions about PCO. Vincent defended PCO. Eddie told PCO to beat Doc Gallows tonight to prove he believed in Honor No More. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Gisele Shaw. Shaw said she wasn’t avoiding Masha Slamovich. She said she had been scouting Masha. She gave Gia the crossed out photo of her and said she didn’t like it because her eyebrows were crooked.

(2) BRIAN MYERS (c) vs. BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve) – Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

A clip was shown from the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV of Myers and Matt Cardona. Myers stalled early. Taurus sent Myers out of the ring but went out and threw him back in. Myers regained the advantage back in the ring. Myers suplexed Taurus and followed with elbow drops. Myers punched and kicked Taurus.

Taurus made a comeback with a series of moves. He clotheslined Myers over the top rope. Taurus did a dive over the top rope on Myers. [c]

Myers had Taurus in a sleeper hold on the mat. Taurus got out, but Myers tripped him from the outside. Myers stomped Taurus. Myers gave Taurus a back suplex and followed with a chin lock. Taurus made a comeback with a series of moves, including a 619 and a dropkick off the top rope. Myers came back with kicks and a DDT for a two count.

Taurus speared Myers and got a two count. Myers gave Taurus an eye poke, then rolled him up while holding the ropes for the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 11:00.

After the match, Bhupinder Gujjar threw Myers back in the ring and he, Taurus, and Steve attacked Myers. Gujjar hit his finisher on Myers and all three wrestlers celebrated.

(D.L.’s Take: Standard match, but Taurus had a spectacular flurry of offense. I still think they could do so much more with him. We could be headed to a four-way match for the Digital Media Title soon.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace. Grace said she respects Mia but the title means everything to her. She said she would treat Mia as an obstacle. [c]

-A clip aired from the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV of Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu. Diamond Dallas Page gave Matt Cardona a diamond cutter.

(3) GISELE SHAW vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH

Shaw ducked through the ropes early. Masha took Shaw to the mat. Masha hit Shaw in the chest and followed with a spinning back fist. Shaw gave Masha an elbow. Shaw gave Masha a running knee for a two count. Masha got right back up. Masha gave Shaw a series of kicks. Shaw missed a crossbody block. Masha gave Shaw a back suplex with a bridge for a two count. Masha gave Shaw a forearm, followed by the Snow Plow for the pin.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A quick, but fun match. Shaw got in the most offense that anyone has thus far on Masha, but still lost relatively quickly. Masha still looked dominant.)

-Impact Flashback Moment of the Week: Gail Kim vs. Jade (Mia Yim) vs. Madison Rayne from the 4/5/16 Impact TV show (Jade won the Knockouts Title with help from Maria Kanellis).

-Gia Miller interviewed Mia Yim and referenced the previous flashback clip. Mia said she wasn’t an obstacle, she was the end game. Madison Rayne walked in and was mad about the flashback clip. She complained about her broken nose. Madison wished Mia luck at Emergence. Gail Kim walked in. She said Mia was at her best right now. Gail said that Madison would face Mia next week for old time’s sake. Madison said it was a terrible idea and walked off. [c]

-Taya tried to cheer up Rosemary. Taya explained that Jessicka was trying to learn. Rosemary was angry that they had the advantage and still couldn’t win. Rosemary said Jessicka wasn’t ready for battle. Jessicka said she was just trying to help and said that they would walk out victorious at Emergence. She cheered and said that Deonna and Chelsea would need a “Waaaa-ambulance” at Emergence.

(4) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. VIOLENT BY DESIGN (Deaner & Joe Doering)

Doering attacked Shelley from behind. Doering and Deaner double teamed Shelley. Sabin dropkicked Doering from the top rope. The Guns double teamed Deaner. Shelley kicked Deaner. Doering knocked Shelley off the ropes. Deaner knocked Shelley to the mat. Deaner choked Shelley over the middle rope. Deaner and Doering kicked Shelley.

Doering slammed Shelley and dropped an elbow on him. Deaner gave Shelley a dropkick and a neckbreaker and got a two count. Deaner gave Shelley a Russian Leg Sweep. VBD tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Shelley. Deaner missed a diving headbutt. Sabin made the hot tag and ran wild on Deaner.

The Guns double teamed Deaner. Doering and Shelley fought. Doering double clotheslined the Guns. Sabin kicked Doering to the outside. Sabin did a dive on Doering on the outside. Deaner and Shelley mixed it up. Sabin rolled up Deaner for the pin.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 6:00.

After the match, VBD attacked the Guns. Deaner hit them with the flagpole. Kushida ran in for the save. Eric Young attacked Kushida from behind and gave him a piledriver. The Guns and Kushida were left laying. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Short, but a good match while it lasted. It seemed like more emphasis was on the Guns vs. VBD feud rather than focusing on Shelley being the number one contender.)

-The Guns and Kushida were backstage. Sabin suggested that he and Kushida face VBD at Emergence. Josh Alexander approached and told Shelley to stay focused. Alexander ran into Eddie Edwards. Eddie said that Shelley was distracted and not taking Alexander seriously. He said Alexander needed to open his eyes and see what’s going on. Eddie said he knew a group of guys who had their eyes open for a long time. He said he didn’t want to see what happened to other guys happen to Alexander too.

(5) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. RAJ SINGH

They exchanged big punches. Sami slapped Raj, but Raj came back with kicks. Sami made a comeback with chops. Sami gave Raj a piledriver, followed by a crossface chicken wing and Raj tapped out.

WINNER: Sami Callihan in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Raj got a little offense, but it was mostly a showcase match for Sami.)

Sami got on the mic and called out Moose and Steve Maclin. The lights went out and Moose’s entrance music played. Maclin came out to the stage. Moose attacked Sami from behind in the ring. Sami fought Moose and Maclin by himself. Maclin gave Sami a low blow. Moose gave Sami a spear. Maclin gave Sami a DDT. Hannifan says this proves that Moose and Maclin are together, but Rehwoldt still had his doubts. [c]

-Killer Kelly vignette. Clips aired of her attacking the OVW wrestlers from last week. It ended with her saying she had no regrets.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for next week:

Killer Kelly’s debut

Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King

Deaner vs. Kushida

Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero (the winner will face Jack Evans at Emergence)

Alex Shelley & Josh Alexander contract signing

-Bullet Club backstage promo. Karl Anderson said they were box office. He said that he, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin would stay in the back tonight. Doc Gallows said he would send PCO back to hell. They talked about their 5 on 5 match at Emergence and said that Honor No More would disband. They gave a Too Sweet to end it. [c]

(6) DOC GALLOWS VS. PCO (w/Vincent) – Derby City Street Fight

Doc sent PCO out of the ring early. Doc knocked PCO down on the ramp. PCO threw Doc into the ring post and into the steps. PCO suplexed Doc on the ramp. PCO set up two chairs. Doc kicked PCO from the apron onto the chairs. Doc celebrated in the ring. [c]

The brawl continued. There were a bunch of chairs in the ring. Doc set up a bunch of chairs. PCO hit Doc. PCO put Doc on top of a set of chairs and hit him in the back with a chair. Doc slammed PCO from the top rope onto a row of chairs. They fought on the outside. Fans chanted for tables. Doc set up a table. PCO choke slammed Doc through the table.

PCO took scissors to cut the canvas apart from the ring. PCO hit Doc in the head with a trash can repeatedly. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. PCO continued cutting the canvas and padding. PCO pulled back the padding in the ring to expose the wooden boards. Doc slammed PCO into the boards and got a two count.

PCO brought a drum set into the ring. PCO threw Doc’s head through one of the drums. PCO punched Doc on the apron. PCO climbed to the top, but Doc grabbed him and choke slammed him onto the mat, which caved in and PCO fell through the mat. The referee counted and got to nine, but PCO climbed out of the hole in time.

PCO brawled with Doc. PCO gave Doc a reverse DDT. PCO brought in a plastic bag with tacks. He filled a glove with tacks and hit Doc from the top rope. Doc fell in the hole and PCO pinned him.

WINNER: PCO in 18:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was the wild brawl that everyone expected. As usual, I can’t believe some of the punishment that PCO takes. Doc held up his end too. An entertaining match that the fans were really into.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Similar to last week, not the most newsworthy show, but they did build up well to Emergence. Feuds continued to build and they followed up on things from previous weeks. The Josh Alexander/Eddie Edwards angle could be intriguing. An entertaining show.

