The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line next week on WWE Smackdown.

This week on the show, WWE announced that Gunther would face Shinsuke Nakamura next week with his title on the line in the match.

Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to earn the match. Gunther stared Nakamura down in the ring after the match.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet earlier this year. Nakamura is his first serious challenger since winning the title that is a legitimate threat to his run as champion.

